Nebraska posts worst-ever finish — 44th place — in all-sports Directors' Cup
Nebraska was awarded 100 points for winning the Husker volleyball team the national championship, but NU finished 44th in the Directors' Cup.

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has his work cut out for him. So does the department he runs.

For the 2017-18 season, NU posted its worst finish ever — 44th — in the Directors’ Cup. NU’s previous worst had been 40th in 2011-12. The cup has existed since the 1993-94 season.

The Directors’ Cup competition gives points to each school that makes the postseason of a given sport. The national champion in a sport, like Husker volleyball, is awarded 100 points; the points descend incrementally from there. Schools can score points in up to 20 sports (10 men’s and 10 women’s) of their choosing. Schools with more sports , especially niche Olympic sports , tend to do better in the cup; Stanford won again this year thanks to national titles in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis. Michigan (sixth) and Ohio State (seventh) were the highest finishers from the Big Ten.

Nebraska finished ninth in the league, behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State (12th), Minnesota (19th), Wisconsin (22nd), Northwestern (34th), Illinois (36th) and Purdue (39th). Iowa finished 13th in the Big Ten and 54th nationally.

Just two months ago, the Huskers were 17th nationally after strong showings in winter sports like wrestling, women’s bowling, women’s rifle, and men’s and women’s gymnastics.

But NU’s spring sports contributed little. Neither the baseball team nor the softball team made the NCAA tournament, and only the Nebraska men’s track team — with a 40th-place finish at the national meet — scored any points among NU’s spring sports. The Huskers were shut out in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s track and field. That, along with zero points scored by the Husker football, men’s basketball and women’s soccer teams, paved the way to a 44th-place finish, which goes on the record of former A.D. Shawn Eichorst.

Though Eichorst was fired Sept. 21 in part because of a public relations gaffe surrounding the Black Friday series with Iowa and a dismal start to NU’s football season, NU President Hank Bounds and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, the men who fired Eichorst, wanted Nebraska athletics to be more competitive across the board.

“We want to make certain every one of our programs is the kind of program — both from a graduation rate perspective and how our student-athletes represent the university perspective, but also the thing that gets people excited is being competitive,” Bounds said. “And you can be competitive and not win every game.”

Throughout the 1990s, when Bill Byrne was athletic director and Tom Osborne was winning three national football titles in a five-year span, Nebraska routinely finished in the top 10 of the Directors’ Cup standings, peaking with fourth place in 1996-97. The last top-10 finish — sixth in 1999-2000 — came under Byrne, who left in late 2002.

Nebraska has had two top-20 finishes — 19th in 2005-06 under Steve Pederson and 17th in 2009-10 under Osborne — since Byrne left. NU’s three lowest finishes have come in the past seven years.

Moos, hired weeks after Eichorst’s firing, had written into his contract an escalating bonus tied to Directors’ Cup finishes. He gets $100,000 if Nebraska finishes 30th or better in the standings, $112,500 for 25th, $125,000 for 20th or $137,500 for 15th or better.

He didn’t collect in 2017-18. He also fired longtime coaches in men’s tennis and men’s golf, replacing them with coaches who have experience in the Big Ten.

Moos’ former school, Washington State, finished last in the Pac-12, but its 80th-place finish nationally is the first time the athletic department finished in the top 100 since Moos took over.

