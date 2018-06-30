Nebraska posts worst-ever finish — 44th place — in all-sports Directors' Cup

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has his work cut out for him. So does the department he runs.
For the 2017-18 season, NU posted its worst finish ever — 44th — in the Directors’ Cup. NU’s previous worst had been 40th in 2011-12. The cup has existed since the 1993-94 season.
The Directors’ Cup competition gives points to each school that makes the postseason of a given sport. The national champion in a sport, like Husker volleyball, is awarded 100 points; the points descend incrementally from there. Schools can score points in up to 20 sports (10 men’s and 10 women’s) of their choosing. Schools with more sports , especially niche Olympic sports , tend to do better in the cup; Stanford won again this year thanks to national titles in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis. Michigan (sixth) and Ohio State (seventh) were the highest finishers from the Big Ten.
Nebraska finished ninth in the league, behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State (12th), Minnesota (19th), Wisconsin (22nd), Northwestern (34th), Illinois (36th) and Purdue (39th). Iowa finished 13th in the Big Ten and 54th nationally.
Just two months ago, the Huskers were 17th nationally after strong showings in winter sports like wrestling, women’s bowling, women’s rifle, and men’s and women’s gymnastics.
But NU’s spring sports contributed little. Neither the baseball team nor the softball team made the NCAA tournament, and only the Nebraska men’s track team — with a 40th-place finish at the national meet — scored any points among NU’s spring sports. The Huskers were shut out in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s track and field. That, along with zero points scored by the Husker football, men’s basketball and women’s soccer teams, paved the way to a 44th-place finish, which goes on the record of former A.D. Shawn Eichorst.
Though Eichorst was fired Sept. 21 in part because of a public relations gaffe surrounding the Black Friday series with Iowa and a dismal start to NU’s football season, NU President Hank Bounds and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, the men who fired Eichorst, wanted Nebraska athletics to be more competitive across the board.
“We want to make certain every one of our programs is the kind of program — both from a graduation rate perspective and how our student-athletes represent the university perspective, but also the thing that gets people excited is being competitive,” Bounds said. “And you can be competitive and not win every game.”
Throughout the 1990s, when Bill Byrne was athletic director and Tom Osborne was winning three national football titles in a five-year span, Nebraska routinely finished in the top 10 of the Directors’ Cup standings, peaking with fourth place in 1996-97. The last top-10 finish — sixth in 1999-2000 — came under Byrne, who left in late 2002.
Nebraska has had two top-20 finishes — 19th in 2005-06 under Steve Pederson and 17th in 2009-10 under Osborne — since Byrne left. NU’s three lowest finishes have come in the past seven years.
Moos, hired weeks after Eichorst’s firing, had written into his contract an escalating bonus tied to Directors’ Cup finishes. He gets $100,000 if Nebraska finishes 30th or better in the standings, $112,500 for 25th, $125,000 for 20th or $137,500 for 15th or better.
He didn’t collect in 2017-18. He also fired longtime coaches in men’s tennis and men’s golf, replacing them with coaches who have experience in the Big Ten.
Moos’ former school, Washington State, finished last in the Pac-12, but its 80th-place finish nationally is the first time the athletic department finished in the top 100 since Moos took over.
Jan. 1, 1964:Nebraska defeated Auburn 13-7 in the Orange Bowl. "It was true what they said about Nebraska being a big, strong and resourceful football team," Miami Herald sports editor Jimmy Burns wrote after the game. "The Cornhuskers lived up to that reputation here."
Jan. 2, 1967:Alabama defeated Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the worst defeat suffered by Nebraska since Oklahoma topped Bob Devaney’s first Husker squad, 34-6, in 1962. Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich did set a then-NU passing record with 21 completions.
Dec. 20, 1969:Nebraska defeated Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl. "Nebraska's mean Cornhuskers kicked the Georgia Bulldog to death in the first quarter Saturday," then-World-Herald sports editor Wally Provost wrote. The Huskers had six interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the rout.
Jan. 1, 1973:Nebraska defeated Notre Dame 40-6 in the Orange Bowl. The win marked the final game in coach Bob Devaney's career. "A golden era in Cornhuskerdom ended late Monday night in the sauna bath-like heat of the Orange Bowl with the man who made it all possible riding high on the shoulders of his players," The World-Herald's Tom Allan wrote. "And riding even higher in the hearts of all Nebraskans."
Jan. 1, 1974:Nebraska knocked off Texas 19-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Steve Runty, who was playing his final game, waited through a redshirt season and three more years as a substitute before finally getting his chance in the second half against the Longhorns. The Huskers broke a 3-3 tie and outscored Texas 16-0 with Runty under center.
Dec. 26, 1975:Arizona State defeated Nebraska 17-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. Dan Kush, son of ASU coach Frank Kush, was given playing time after his mom "threatened" the coach. It worked, as the kicker connected on three field goals, including the game-winner from 29-yards out with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 30, 1976:Nebraska defeated Texas Tech 27-24 in the Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl. Husker defensive lineman Ron Pruitt stripped the ball from Red Raider quarterback Rodney Allison in the closing seconds, and Reg Gast recovered to clinch the NU victory.
Jan. 1, 1982:Clemson defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl to claim the national championship. Roger Craig's 26-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter cut the Tigers' lead from 22-7, but NU couldn't finish the comeback.
Jan. 1, 1986:Nebraska lost to Michigan 27-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers had more rushing yards (304-171), more passing yards (66-63), more return yards (20-3), more time of possession (32:01 to 27:59) and a better ratio of third-down conversions (7 of 17 to 4 of 14), but also had four turnovers to Michigan's none.
Jan. 1, 1988:Florida State topped Nebraska 31-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nebraska I-back Tyreese Knox’s fumble at the Florida State 3-yard line kept the Huskers from turning a 28-24 lead into an 11-point edge with 6:58 left in the game, and FSU quarterback Danny McManus finished a 97-yard, game-winning drive with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska claimed the national championship with a 24-17 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. Fullback Cory Schlesinger scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Miami had one last gasp, but Kareem Moss intercepted a pass to clinch the title for Nebraska.
Jan. 2, 1996: Nebraska claimed its second consecutive national championship by defeating Florida 62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl. Tommie Frazier ran 16 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards and another score.
Jan. 2, 1998: Nebraska won its third national title in four seasons by defeating Tennessee 42-17 in the Orange Bowl. The Huskers entered the game neck-and-neck with Michigan to claim the national title. Said defensive tackle Jason Peter: "Don't give it to Michigan because they haven't seen the national title in 45 years. Give it to us because we're the best team in the country."
Jan. 3, 2002: Nebraska was "blown away" by Miami in the national championship. The Hurricanes won 37-14. When coupled with Nebraska's prior loss to Colorado, it marked the first time NU had lost back-to-back games since 1990.
Jan. 1, 2009: Bo Pelini won nine games in his first year as Nebraska's coach by defeating Clemson 26-21 in the Gator Bowl. With the Tigers at the NU 10-yard line, the Husker defense stepped up. Nebraska batted down a pass, pushed Clemson back 16 yards with a sack and forced back-to-back incompletions to clinch the game.
Dec. 30, 2009:Nebraska defeated Arizona 33-0 in the Holiday Bowl. Nebraska limited Arizona’s pass-happy attack to 109 yards and six first downs, pitching its first postseason shutout, the first in 14 years of Big 12 bowl-game history and the first in Holiday Bowl history.