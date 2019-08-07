Nebraska’s 110-man roster sits at 109 players as the Huskers continued practice Wednesday.
NU’s coaching staff gave the roster to reporters.
Four scholarship players — Ronald Thompkins, Pernell Jefferson, Nick Henrich and JoJo Domann — were not on it. Domann and Thompkins have yet to be cleared for camp due to injury. Henrich has also been dealing with an injury.
The Huskers could be holding a spot open for them, or that opening could be reserved for Highland (Kan.) Community College defensive end Jahkeem Green, who's transferring to Nebraska but hasn't arrived yet.
Players can also be added to the 110-man roster if another player gets injured and is out for the duration of camp.
The 110-man roster. (It’s 109 right now) pic.twitter.com/9wExlXFhMH— Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 7, 2019
