Brenna Ochoa's goal in the 59th minute gave Nebraska a 1-0 Big Ten win over Illinois on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

The Millard West graduate took a crossing pass from Kayla Mostowich to score her first goal of the season.

Aubrei Corder made three saves to record the 26th shutout of her NU career. Illinois, which entered with a 7-2 record, outshot the Huskers 10-8.

After starting the season 1-5-2, Nebraska has won two of its last three matches. The Huskers next play at Iowa on Thursday at 7 p.m.

