LINCOLN — For the second time this year, Jordy Tshimanga has left the Nebraska basketball team.
But look for this departure to be permanent.
NU coach Tim Miles said in a statement that Tshimanga, who will be a junior, requested a release from his scholarship Thursday night.
“Jordy called me (Thursday) and asked for his release,” Miles said. “The University of Nebraska and our program wish Jordy and his family the best.”
The 6-foot-11 Tshimanga, from Montreal, first left the team for several days in January while contemplating a transfer. He started the first 18 games of NU’s season, averaging 3.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Tshimanga rejoined the team, citing “personal issues” as the reason for his short absence.
By late February Tshimanga was proclaiming he was at Nebraska for the rest of his career.
“One reason I came here,” Tshimanga said at the time, “is because we have a great group of guys and want to do things that have never been done here before.”
By season’s end, Tshimanga averaged 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also averaged a foul every six minutes on the floor. When he left the starting lineup, Miles began use of a smaller, more effective lineup that had Isaiah Roby as a starter.
In April, the coach who recruited Tshimanga to Nebraska, Kenya Hunter, left for an assistant coaching job at Connecticut. Tshimanga was limited this summer in workouts because of a cleanup procedure on a previously-injured knee.
His departure leaves NU relying on two in-state players for the role of traditional center: Gothenburg walk-on Tanner Borchardt — who received a scholarship last December and may get another this semester — and 6-11 Platteview scholarship freshman Brady Heiman, who averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 blocks as a high school senior.
(2) comments
Would rather see Borchard or the freshman from Plattview get his minutes anyway.
Wish him well but, its over. Turn the page!
