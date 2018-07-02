LINCOLN — Junior forward Isaiah Roby left Monday’s Nebraska basketball workout on crutches after jamming his heel during a defensive drill.
The returning starter from Dixon, Illinois, will undergo an MRI exam as a precaution. NU coach Tim Miles said, “We hope it’s just a bone bruise.’’
Another junior, Jordy Tshimanga, was limited to work on an exercise bike. The 6-foot-11 center recently underwent a cleanup procedure on a previously injured knee. His timetable for a full-speed return is likely a few weeks.
Two other players were absent from Monday’s drill.
Karrington Davis, a 6-foot-5 wing from St. Louis, is expected to arrive later this week to enroll in the second session of summer school. Davis played last season at Montverde Prep in Florida, which won the national prep school championship.
Also, sophomore wing Thorir Thorbjarnarson has returned temporarily to his native Iceland to prepare for the European under-20 championships, to be held in Germany later this month. This is the fifth straight year Thorbjarnarson has played for an age-group team for Iceland.
