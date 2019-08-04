Yvan Ouedraogo, who will be a freshman on Nebraska's basketball team, had six points, five rebounds and two assists Sunday as he helped France earn a 101-57 win over Russia at the FIBA U18 European Championships.

France finished the tournament with a 6-1 record as Ouedraogo averaged 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals while playing 14.7 minutes per game. He scored in double figures twice during the tournament.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Ouedraogo was the second-youngest player on France's team. ​He turned 17 in March.

Photos: Fred Hoiberg through the years

1 of 21

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription