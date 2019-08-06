Isaiah Roby's decision to forgo his senior season for the NBA draft paid off Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 Roby — drafted 45th overall to the Dallas Mavericks — signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract, according to ESPN.
Roby will be paid $1.5 million his rookie season, which according to ESPN is the largest first-year salary in NBA history for a second-round draft pick coming out of college.
Roby averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season as a junior. He shot 47% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range. In June he became the first Husker taken in the NBA draft in 20 years.
Roby, from Dixon, Illinois, wasn't recruited heavily until his junior year of high school. He was targeted by Nebraska because former coach Tim Miles accidentally found him on a back gym during a tournament in Michigan.
After one minute of watching Roby, Miles was all in.
"Just kinda the puppy-dog look, the big paws and the frame, and you just see him loping around out there, and I remember thinking, ‘This guy is gonna be a load,'” Miles told The World-Herald in June.
During a recruiting visit, Miles told Roby he wanted him to be his first NBA draft pick.
That came to fruition June 20 when Roby's name was called in the second round.
“It was cool, it was a dream come true," Roby told The World-Herald days after the draft. "I couldn’t be happier with my situation in Dallas, and I’m excited to get out there and get to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.