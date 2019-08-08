FLORENCE, Italy — Nebraska escaped with its third win in Italy on Thursday.
The Huskers built a 24-point lead in the first half, but nearly blew it and won by just three, 73-70, over Lithuanian pro team BC Silute.
Nebraska was outscored 41-20 in the second half but squeezed out the win thanks to a 53-29 halftime lead.
“I don’t think we could have drawn it up any better, just to witness some type of adversity, in-game adversity, that is,” assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih told the Husker Sports Network after the game.
The win is Nebraska’s second in two days. The Huskers beat BC Silute, 83-58, on Wednesday.
Freshman Samari Curtis led NU with 13 points Thursday. He got help from senior graduate transfer Haanif Cheatham, who finished with 12 points. Junior Dachon Burke scored 11.
The game was not streamed, but the Nebraska athletic department did provide scoring figures. In three games overseas, Burke has led NU in scoring with 14 points per game, followed by 13.0 from Cheatham and 9.7 from Jervay Green. NU hit nine 3-pointers on Thursday with seven in the first half.
Nebraska jumped out to a 12-4 lead, making four 3-pointers to start the game. It was tied at 22 before Nebraska scored 14 straight points and ran away to a 24-point lead.
BC Silute quickly trimmed that down to 64-59 in the third quarter.
“It was a tale of two halves," Abdelmassih said. "I don’t think we could’ve played any better the first 20 minutes, and the second 20 minutes we definitely had the ball stick to our hands. We lost all the concepts we’re trying to enforce in the first half, and ultimately the score showed it in the way we played.”
Playing back-to-back nights while traveling also didn't help, he said.
A steal from Thorir Thorbjarnarson led to a score from Burke to put Nebraska up 69-61, keeping the game just out of reach in the final minutes.
Nebraska will play next on Monday against Italian Select, the final game of this 10-day foreign trip.
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Kevin Cross talks with head coach Fred Hoiberg during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Samari Curtis participates in the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski collides during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green collides with graduate manager John Harris Jr. during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green stretches with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg delivers fist bumps to staff members during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Derrick Walker takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dalano Banton takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball over Samari Curtis during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Bret Porter goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson reaches for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop looks to rebound during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Charlie Easley takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas delivers a pass during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Cam Mack looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas jogs the sideline during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg runs the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
