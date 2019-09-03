Maurice Washington - who faces two charges in California, including a felony - won't take place until after the first football game of the season.
Washington's next hearing date, a preliminary examination setting, is Sept. 3 in Santa Clara County Superior Court. That's three days after the Huskers' season opener against South Alabama on Aug. 31.
The September date was set during a hearing Thursday.
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video that showed a 15-year-old girl performing oral sex, to that girl, his former girlfriend, years later.
Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. The video was recorded in 2016, and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected on social media.
He faces a felony charge of possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. He also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sharing a recording without the person's consent.
Quinn Nichols, a Santa Clara County deputy district attorney, said Wednesday that it was too early to say what a potential resolution to the case would look like.
The charges were filed against Washington in February. The Nebraska athletic department spoke to a California investigator last September who was trying to reach Washington, but NU said it didn't know of the specifics of the allegations until February.
