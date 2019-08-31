LINCOLN — Scott Frost might actually get to coach game one this year.
Similar to the Akron incident a season ago, rain is in the forecast for the Huskers home opener at Memorial Stadium. But it is much more tame in 2019.
Rain peppered cars on Interstate-80 and around the stadium as tailgates set up this morning just after sunrise. But forecasts show the rain should subside by kickoff at 11 a.m. And, best news of all, there shouldn't be any lightning.
There was around a 90% chance of rain at 8 a.m., and that drops to 60% at 9 a.m., 35% at 10 a.m. and 15% at 11 a.m.
The 15% chance of rain should hang around for the duration of the game. It jumps up to 25% around 5 p.m.
It won't feel much like Aug. 31, with a high of around 74 and a slight wind from the southeast.
Nebraska's last game at Memorial Stadium was a snowy wonderland, which ended in a 9-6 win over Michigan State. The Huskers are a 36-point favorite over South Alabama this afternoon.
