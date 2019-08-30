Rhonda Revelle

Rhonda Revelle was reinstated Sunday after a two-month investigation into her treatment of players.

Members of the Nebraska softball team have discussed boycotting the start of fall practice on Sunday, according to a student-athlete advocacy group supporting the players.

The revelation came in a statement released by College Athlete Advocacy Initiative that criticizes Nebraska's handling of accusations against coach Rhonda Revelle, who was reinstated Sunday after a two-month investigation into her treatment of players. The CAAI statement accuses Revelle and others in the program of persistent verbal and psychological abuse.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement Sunday announcing Revelle's reinstatement that "our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority" and "after reviewing the findings (of the investigation), I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program."

CAAI says the softball team was informed Sunday of Revelle's reinstatement. Some players requested a copy of the report prepared by outside attorneys, but that request was denied. The players were then put under "university-imposed silence," according to the CAAI. NU's statement on Sunday said there would be no media availability for Moos, Revelle or members of the team.

After the 2019 season, members of the team expressed their concerns about Revelle in surveys and in a meeting with Moos, according to CAAI. After that, outside attorneys were brought in to conduct the investigation into Revelle.

The CAAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment made Friday by The World-Herald. A spokesperson for the Nebraska athletic department had no immediate comment.

