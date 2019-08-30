Members of the Nebraska softball team have discussed boycotting the start of fall practice on Sunday, according to a student-athlete advocacy group supporting the players.
The revelation came in a statement released by College Athlete Advocacy Initiative that criticizes Nebraska's handling of accusations against coach Rhonda Revelle, who was reinstated Sunday after a two-month investigation into her treatment of players. The CAAI statement accuses Revelle and others in the program of persistent verbal and psychological abuse.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement Sunday announcing Revelle's reinstatement that "our student-athletes’ well-being will always be the top priority" and "after reviewing the findings (of the investigation), I have concluded that Coach Revelle will continue to lead our softball program."
CAAI says the softball team was informed Sunday of Revelle's reinstatement. Some players requested a copy of the report prepared by outside attorneys, but that request was denied. The players were then put under "university-imposed silence," according to the CAAI. NU's statement on Sunday said there would be no media availability for Moos, Revelle or members of the team.
After the 2019 season, members of the team expressed their concerns about Revelle in surveys and in a meeting with Moos, according to CAAI. After that, outside attorneys were brought in to conduct the investigation into Revelle.
The CAAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment made Friday by The World-Herald. A spokesperson for the Nebraska athletic department had no immediate comment.
It took a story by the Washington Post to get to the bottom of the complaints by Husker softball players.
"Athletes revealed psychological and verbal abuse that included bullying, intimidation, derogatory name-calling, intrusions into athletes’ personal lives, and harassing text messages from the coach at all hours of the day"
toxic culture on the team that included fat-shaming, verbal abuse, and erratic and harassing behavior by Revelle.
bombarded with questions about their personal lives and romantic relationships
