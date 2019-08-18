LINCOLN — Three Nebraska football players cited with possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia have yet to be charged in Lancaster County Court because of prosecutors’ concerns about an industrial hemp bill recently passed in the Nebraska Legislature.

Maurice Washington, Myles Farmer and Jeramiah Stovall were cited in various circumstances this summer for possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. The three Huskers are among “many recent marijuana citations in Lancaster County that our office has not charged at this time as a result of the legal and ethical questions presented by the passage of LB 657,” Bruce Prenda, the chief deputy Lancaster County attorney, said Sunday morning in an email.

Under the law, passed in May, cannabis with a THC level under .3% is considered legal. In a Aug. 11 story in The World-Herald, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said the law is “causing problems” because of the money it might cost to test the THC level in marijuana compared with the fine for possession.

“We’re trying to figure out how to go forward with this,” Condon said Aug. 11.

Another Husker, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, was cited for marijuana possession, as well, but was not charged, Prenda said, because of a lack of sufficient evidence.

The Lincoln Journal-Star first reported the news.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald.

