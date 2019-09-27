Saturday morning (when ESPN's "College GameDay" show is on) looks like it will be dry, but Saturday evening (when Nebraska and Ohio State play football) could be damp, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Friday.
"For GameDay, it looks pretty good," Scott Dergan said. "Any precipitation should be to the south" of Lincoln, he said.
"As we get toward game time," Dergan said, "the chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms start to ramp up."
The atmosphere will be primed for showers "to kind of bubble up here and there in the afternoon," he said.
Any storms that occur Saturday evening shouldn't be a "cancel-the-game-type thing," he said, "but could delay things here and there."
Dergan said if he were going to the game, "I'd certainly have a poncho or something."
Chances for precipitation increase late in the evening, but still will be only about 50 percent by midnight, he said.
Early Sunday, rain chances increase to about 80 percent, Dergan said.
Sunday is expected to be warmer and more humid than Saturday. The high Saturday is expected to be in the upper 60s; Sunday's forecast calls for highs in the mid-80s.
