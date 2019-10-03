IOWA CITY — Iowa scored with 10:45 left to edge Nebraska 1-0 Thursday night.

Gianna Gourley provided Iowa (11-2, 3-2) with the winning goal. She took a pass from Isabella Blackman, dribbled to the left side of the box and snuck a shot inside the right post.

Both teams had shots bounce off the crossbar early as Nebraska outshot the Hawkeyes 5-4 in the first half. Iowa held a 9-4 shot advantage after halftime, forcing Aubrei Corder to make a season-high seven saves.

Sinclaire Miramontez, Brenna Ochoa and Ashley Zugay each had two shot attempts for the Huskers. 

Nebraska, which has been shut out seven times, stays on the road to face No. 24 Michigan on Sunday.

Nebraska (3-7-2, 2-3-0).......0 0—0

At Iowa (11-2-0, 3-2-0)........0 1—1

Goal: I, Gourley

