Nebraska won its first game in Italy on Monday by 31 points. Fred Hoiberg broke down the win on the radio. 

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg graced Nebraska airwaves on Monday night for the first postgame report of his tenure. 

NU beat Stella Azzurra Academy — a third-tier professional team — 87-56 on Monday. Junior college transfer Jervay Green led the Huskers with 15 points. 

Hoiberg said on Sports Nightly he thought his team played hard in 30 of the 40 minutes. 

"I thought we took our foot off the gas up 26 in the second quarter, let them cut it back to 17," Hoiberg said. "For the first time out here playing together against another team, for the most part, I was very pleased." 

Nebraska and Stella were close for the first five minutes before the Huskers blew out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

Freshman Kevin Cross added 13 points for Nebraska, including one 3-pointer. Shamiel Stevenson scored 11, as did Dachon Burke. Matej Kavas, the lanky 3-point shooter, made two triples and ended up with 10 points. Everyone who played scored.

Derrick Walker, a Tennessee transfer, did not play. He's been held out of practices prior to the trip. Cam Mack and Akol Arop are in Lincoln not on the trip. Yvan Ouedraogo is not eligible to compete in this tournament.  

Hoiberg said he felt like Nebraska left about 20 points out on the floor with missed shots at the rim. But, he said he was pleased with the way his team defended.

A box score was not kept for the game, but Nebraska did turn Stella over consistently, which fed into easy points on the other end. 

The Huskers will play again Wednesday against Lithuanian pro team Silute BC. The competition should be a bit stiffer for that one. But before that, Nebraska will tour the Roman Colosseum on Tuesday and take in more sights. 

"This is great," Hoiberg said. "Like I've told them, I really want them to enjoy it. Really, this is a very important time for us to build that very necessary chemistry for all the new faces we have."

