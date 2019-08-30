Carol Frost — the best athlete in the family — enters Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

Carol Frost holds a discus while son Scott and husband Larry play catch in this portrait taken in 2005. Carol was inducted in NU’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

 JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Scott Frost often says his mother is the best athlete in the family. Maybe the best coach, too.

Carol Frost agrees with the first half of that statement. So does her alma mater, which inducted the former Olympian into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame as part of a seven-member class Friday.

While sons Steve and Scott didn’t have any choice but to grow up around track and football, Carol thrived when few opportunities existed for women in sports. It all stemmed from a love of the craft — she recalled countless times throwing a softball against the base of her childhood home in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, and wiping the manure off a ball while shooting baskets in the corn crib.

The former Carol Moseke finished second in the shot put at the Junior Olympics as a high school junior, with Cassius Clay putting the silver medal around her neck inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“From then on,” Frost said, “I decided I might be kind of good at this.”

She won gold in the discus in the 1967 Pan-American Games. She became the first woman from Nebraska to make the U.S. Olympic team the following year, relying on a training regimen that included running steps at Pound Hall and heading to the fairgrounds north of city campus to run in the pig barn.

She later married Husker wingback Larry Frost, and her impact on sports was just beginning. She coached the Nebraska women’s track and cross country teams from 1977-80 and was a high school football assistant for her husband for 30 years.

Frost also owns multiple age-group U.S. Track and Field records in the discus (age 60-64 and 65-69). In June 2015, she set one world record (javelin) and two American ones (shot put, discus) for the 70-74 age group. She turns 75 next summer, when the World Masters Athletics Championships are in Toronto.

“God willing, I’ll probably try again,” she said.

Frost also reflected on the last year, calling it “unbelievable” that her son holds the same title of Larry’s former coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. After a career in coaching, she said just one thing surprised her about Scott’s first season back in Lincoln.

“The fact that he didn’t win any more than he did was probably unexpected,” Carol Frost said. “But other than, everything kind of fell in line.”

Carol and Larry still attend many Nebraska practices. Carol said they watch with a coaching perspective, noticing when someone stands out or is absent. It’s usually more enjoyable to her than games because there’s no stress.

“I don’t know how many laps around our pool table in the basement that I make when the games get close,” Frost said. “Because if we’re not watching in the stadium, I’m up walking. It’s nerve-racking, there’s no doubt about it.”

The other members of the class are Rhonda Blanford-Green (women’s track and field 1982-85), Greichaly Cepero (volleyball 1999-2002, basketball 2001-03), Wes Suter (men’s gym 1983-86), Grant Wistrom (football 1994-97), Francis Allen (men’s gym coach 1970-2009) and Ed Weir (track letterwinner 1923-26, football letterwinner 1923-25 and track coach, football coach and administrator 1929-68).

Wistrom honored for Nebraska past, bullish on future

The day was about the past. But Grant Wistrom was just as excited to talk about the future.

One of seven inductees into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame this year, Wistrom (1994-97) said the honor is as much a reflection of those old Husker football teams as it is himself. The former defensive lineman was a three-time national champion whose No. 98 jersey is retired by the school.

Now living in Springfield, Missouri, Wistrom said it’s been fun to be back around the program more since Frost became coach. More than seeing players bigger and stronger, he’s gotten a sense that they love to play football and love the guys they line up with — just like his time in Lincoln.

“It’s the same way Coach (Tom) Osborne ran it,” Wistrom said. “Coach Osborne loved us and we knew it. So we loved each other. Scott loves these guys and they know it. They’re going to love each other.”

