The World-Herald will have a live stream of Scott Frost's press conference at Big Ten media days.
Frost is set to take the podium around noon to discuss the Huskers' upcoming season. The video player below will go live once the press conference begins.
And for more coverage of the Huskers from Big Ten media days, go to Omaha.com/bigred
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.