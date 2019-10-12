Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson was carted to the locker room after an injury in the first half.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska was already down one of its top offensive weapons heading into Saturday night's game with Minnesota.

Midway through the second quarter, NU lost another star when receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left the field after suffering an injury to what appeared to be his left foot or ankle.

Robinson initially went to the medical tent after two staff members helped him off the field. He then left the field on a cart back to the locker room.

He had six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 10 yards before leaving the game. A 32-yard swing pass was nullified by a block-in-the-back penalty. Earlier in the game he broke the Huskers' freshman record for receptions.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez missed Saturday night's game with an undisclosed injury. He stood on the sidelines with an overcoat amid swirling snow.

