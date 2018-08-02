Scott Frost spent about 20 minutes Thursday discussing the Huskers on the eve of fall camp.

The World-Herald has full video of that press conference at the top of the page.

Check out Sam McKewon's reaction to the press conference and Scott Frost's best quotes below.

Also, stay tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for more coverage, including stories, videos, photos and more. 

And click here to check out details on The World-Herald biography "Frost: A Husker's Journey Home," which is available now for pre-orders.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

1 of 46

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription