LINCOLN — An Omaha man told the University of Nebraska Board of Regents that Ron Brown’s contract with the Huskers should be terminated for past negative comments toward the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
The man, Matthew Vondrasek, said Friday that Brown has used his public position in the past to “demean, degrade and humiliate” the LGBT community and shouldn’t be allowed to work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Vondrasek is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He will go to the University of Colorado’s law school in the fall, he said.
Brown was a longtime Husker football assistant. He spent 24 years with the team between 1987 and 2014. He recently returned as director of player development under new coach Scott Frost.
Six years ago, Brown argued against an Omaha ordinance that gave members of the LGBT community the right to file a complaint if they had been discriminated against.
Regents and administrators didn’t respond Friday to Vondrasek.
The UNL Athletic Department couldn’t be reached Friday evening. Administrators previously said Brown was regarded as a great mentor to student-athletes.
Frost has said there will be no discrimination in the program, which he said will be “open and comfortable for everybody.”
(17) comments
He belongs in Colorado!
Again, Personal Opinions and Beliefs only matter if you are a liberal? If you dont like what he is saying, dont listen? SMH
If you don't agree with left and their liberal views then you are seen as an automatic hater who should be silenced. Wow sounds like the Nazis doesn't it? Hitler would love the Left party because they have actually used the same exact logic and rhetoric to get what they want. They don't care about any rights except their own agenda and it is very clear. Sad that anybody or any corporation is bending down to these Nazis.
"He used is public position to demean, degrade and humiliate the LGBT community" Yeah, right. Ron Brown went as a private citizen not as a representative of the university and dressed in casual attire. As I understand it was an open forum open to everyone and he stated his biblical beliefs and lost the argument. Now, how did that in anyway demean, degrade and humiliate your LGBT crowd? Ron Brown is a good and decent man who does not condone the LGBT lifestyle and your crowd and you don't like it and won't stop until you take away his livelihood and others who are like minded. Perhaps Ron Brown should counter sue for being demeaned, degraded and humiliated for being a Christian? Go back to Colorado and snuggle in with the rest your snowflake friends and let Ron Brown do what he does best making a positive difference in young peoples lives.
If he went as a private citizen why did he give his address as Memorial Stadium?
He admitted it was a mistake but the reason he did it was so the haters on the left didn't harass him or his family at home. A valid concern.
yes that's right, only the left is full of hate filled morons, those far right conservatives are very open minded towards gays and minorities ..... do you hear how stupid that statement is. Why don't you stop trying to blame a group and start blaming the individual instead. You're probably one of these people that blame the gun when there's a shooter, but not the bomb when there is a bombing.
You call him good and decent because you happen to share his hatred of people who are different from you. He is a phony hiding behind religion to excuse his personal hatred. He identified himself as representing the U, which he doesn’t. His dishonesty is ok with you because you share his mideival views. Your name calling makes sound like you’re 10 years old.
When did he identify himself as representing the U? I find it interesting it is only those who don't like/want coach Brown are the ones spouting hate and lies.
And your name calling makes you sound 10 also. So what's your point? The facts in your post are, the only dishonesty shown is by you. As for medieval views, it shows your laziness or unwillingness to understand that you condemn. Much like a little child who refuse a food because they don't like it. Even before tasting it. I would take medieval views over purposeful ignorant views any day. The latter being a hallmark of a hatred spewing bigot.
1. Go back to Colorado? Is he from Co? I only see that he graduated from UNO. 2. He's a "snowflake"? Do you know him? I share his beliefs, and I am comfortably married to a woman and have two children. 3. So - - Ron Brown can voice his opinions, but this student may not? He's worthy of your uninformed name-calling? 4. I feel the intolerant person in this discussion is you, Steve.
Forget public position, what human being argues that a group of people have no right to complain? That’s not liberal, that’s constitutional, biblical. Everyone is allowed a voice.
Name one group who have not had the discussion with other groups whether or not they are deserving of anything. And no one argued against their right to complain. However, lying is not biblical.
Lying is totally not biblical. Noah really built a boat that housed 2 of every creature on the planet, (and the food they needed) and Moses really was 400+ years old///really, truly, he was......
Enough already. Stop trying to equate the liberal left with the Nazis, makes you look awfully stupid. You wingers are the problem with this country, both the left and the right. You don't seem intelligent enough to understand not all democrats are afe left liberals, or that all republicans are not far right wing Sarah Palin nut jobs. We moderates ,both R and D, need to retake this country and shove all you wingers back out on the fringes where you belong, you are ruining this country, it's time to end the wingers rein of destruction and get back to reason, logic, and compromise that only exist in the middle.
It is the R and Ds, not just the fringe, who have caused the problems. Because the fringe grew out of the middle. Being in the middle means nothing any more. Only being independent.
Let us all hope Mr. Brown keeps his religious beliefs away from campus and the football field. What is not needed is the distractions of a religious dogma that preaches hate and the denial of rights for American citizens that belong to the LGBT community. Go Big Red.
Amen.
