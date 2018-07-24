CHICAGO — The rift Nebraska created with Iowa over playing football on Black Friday appears to be healing.
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said Tuesday the two schools are working to match up again on the Friday after Thanksgiving, as early as 2022.
“The Nebraska game (on Black Friday) is something Kirk (Ferentz) and I have always been interested in continuing," Barta said. “I think the new regime at Nebraska is interested.
“It looks like that’s a good possibility, but we’ll have to see when that gets finalized."
Nebraska’s previous regime — Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst and coach Mike Riley, both fired last fall — didn’t want to play the final game of the season with one less day of preparation. That broke a tradition of NU playing on Black Friday since 1990.
Multiple sources have told The World-Herald that NU called Iowa and flatly said it wouldn’t play on Black Friday no matter what, though Barta tempered that Tuesday.
“It wasn’t an ultimatum," Barta said. “It was ongoing discussions about what they thought they wanted and what they thought was best.
“We landed on a compromise that wherever the home game was, that school would decide whether it was on Friday or Saturday. In the meantime, the schedules had to be set, so that got rotated."
In 2020 and 2021, Iowa will end the season against Wisconsin, and Nebraska will face Minnesota. The Hawkeyes and Huskers will still play on Black Friday in 2018 and 2019.
With future schedules soon to be released, another rotation is expected that will return Nebraska vs. Iowa on Black Friday.
