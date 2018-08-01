Tom's Takes: Latest reports could cause Urban Meyer's downfall at Ohio State
Ohio State's Urban Meyer being placed on paid administrative leave is a game-changer for not only the Ohio State season, but the entire Big Ten race.

1. Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave by Ohio State late Wednesday afternoon. What does that mean?

It could mean Meyer is in the process of being fired as head coach of the Buckeyes. Or perhaps the school is, in fact, investigating what Meyer knew about former assistant coach Zach Smith's domestic abuse incident in 2015.

A lot of folks around college football fired Meyer on Wednesday. I'm certainly ready to join the group. But I still want to hear from Meyer. That probably won't happen now. I'm sure Urban has been told by his attorney not to speak.

The question is, what did he tell OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith in their meeting on Wednesday? None of what Brett McMurphy reported on Wednesday looks good for the icon coach. But maybe he has an airtight excuse, or reason, that he didn't know about the incident. And maybe Smith and Ohio State are going to check it out, to make sure it washes. Maybe they're going to speak to Courtney Smith and other OSU coaches' wives, including Shelley Meyer, about the text messages in McMurphy's report.

I want to hear proof from Meyer that he did not know about the incident. Anything short of that, and he won't survive. And shouldn't.

Many times, that's what paid administrative leave means.

I've known Brett McMurphy for several years. His reporting is gold. There's no reason to think it's not here.

Coaches by nature can be fiercely loyal to their assistants, especially a guy like Smith, who played for Meyer at Bowling Green. But this was enabling a domestic abuser and endangering his wife. Lying and covering up are their own crimes, but certainly not worse than enabling a domestic abuser.

There's no excuse for any of this, except the usual suspects: power, winning and legacy. Still...

I don't know how Meyer can remain the head coach at Ohio State. I don't know how he can possibly explain his way out of this. Meyer's only statement was that he looked forward to having it resolved. The text messages from Ohio State coaches' wives McMurphy released will be hard to dispute.

I have to believe had Meyer taken responsibility last week in Chicago and said he should have fired Smith a long time ago, he might have a way out of this. Instead, he chose to be indignant, saying, that McMurphy's report on the 2015 incident was "made up."

Guess not.

What a way to start the college football season, and what a game-changer for not only the Ohio State season, but the entire Big Ten race.

Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan are paying close attention to this. The top coach in the Big Ten is on paid administrative leave. Quite possibly for good.

2. Meanwhile, the mood will be considerably brighter tomorrow when Scott Frost meets the media to talk about the opening of fall camp on Friday. Running back Maurice Washington was declared fully eligible on Wednesday. That's a huge lift for a program already soaring into the 2018 season. Washington, a four-star back who was MVP of the Under Armour All-Star game, is the kind of big talent that could have an impact this season. With Tre Bryant reportedly healthy and Frost securing juco back Greg Bell, Nebraska's running back position looks like a strength to go with big-time receivers Stanley Morgan and J.D. Spielman. NU's skill positions are loaded, and that can only help the uncertainty at offensive line and inexperience at quarterback in a new offense. The Frost Effect continues.

3. The Ohio State-Nebraska game in November takes on a different look. Well, maybe the Huskers can make it competitive.

I'll have more takes after tomorrow's media session and a column for Friday. And soon I'll have some exciting news to share about a project that will involve you and me this fall.

