Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral threw for 41 yards and ran for 33 while filling in for Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his immediate thoughts following the Huskers' 13-10 victory against Northwestern.

* * *

1. Noah Vedral, Husker Hero. How does that sound? Vedral came off the bench and not only ran the offense with poise, he made the play of the game, the 32-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson on the last drive. Then on the last running play, he made sure to go down between the hash marks to give Lane McCallum a straight shot. But Vedral's impact might go forward. He's bound to play at least one more game, next week at Minnesota. With an offense with so many deficiencies now, it's obvious Scott Frost doesn't have a lot of confidence as a play-caller. Vedral gives him a decisive runner and a guy who's not afraid to make the big play. Whatever success NU has going forward, Vedral gives them a chance.

2. Speaking of that offense with leaks, it's going to be feast or famine going forward. Nebraska doesn't have an offensive line built for long drives. It's going to be big play or bust. And that means Robinson is going to get called a lot. Where are all the receivers in this program? Don't know. And now with JD Spielman out, and Maurice Washington suspended for the first half, the list of big playmakers gets awfully thin. Oh, and the Huskers still can't get a snap to the quarterback. Welcome to the rest of the season.

3. With the hole on the offensive line, at receiver and linebacker, Mike Riley's name will be stomped on a lot. But that's over with. That's two years ago. Frost inherited a team full of holes, but you can't blame Riley anymore. This is Frost's team now, for better, worse or the Quick Lane Bowl. And Frost needs to get two more wins out of the next six to keep the Huskers from staying home from a bowl three straight years. It won't be easy. But what else is new?

Photos: Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Lincoln

1 of 66

Sports columnist

Tom is The World-Herald's lead sports columnist. Since he started in Omaha in 1991, he's covered just about anything you can imagine. Follow him on Twitter @