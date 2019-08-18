LINCOLN — Three Huskers who have been cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia have yet to be charged in Lancaster County Court because of prosecutors’ concerns about an industrial hemp bill recently passed in the Nebraska Legislature.
Maurice Washington, Myles Farmer and Jeramiah Stovall were cited in various circumstances this summer on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. The three Huskers are among “many recent marijuana citations in Lancaster County that our office has not charged at this time as a result of the legal and ethical questions presented by the passage of LB 657,” Bruce Prenda, the chief deputy Lancaster County attorney, said Sunday in an email.
Under the law passed in May, cannabis with a THC level under .3% is considered legal.
In an Aug. 11 story in The World-Herald, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said the law is “causing problems” because of the money it might cost to test the THC level in marijuana compared with the fine for possession.
“We’re trying to figure out how to go forward with this,” Condon said Aug. 11.
Another Husker, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, was cited on suspicion of marijuana possession as well but was not charged, Prenda said, because of a lack of sufficient evidence.
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14
1 of 26
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills during the Nebraska's football practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker players stand in a stand of light during the Nebraska's football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Bunch delivers a pass during the Nebraska football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maurice Washington leaps over a defender.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills protects the ball during a carry alongside Mosai Newsom.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez delivers a pass at a target.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brody Belt leaps over Rahmir Johnson.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, right, looks on during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green, a transfer from Highland Community College, runs a drill.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jahkeem Green, a transfer from Highland Community College, prepares to run a drill during Husker football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson attempts to recover a fumble.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez hands the ball of to Wyatt Mazour.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Stoll makes a catch during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor looks on during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters calls out a play during practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The helmet of Garrett Nelson falls off while battling Katerian LeGrone alongside running back Dedrick Mills.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Noah Vedral delivers a pass.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive lineman Josh Wegener and Ethan Piper battle other linemen.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts got a look at Wednesday's Husker football practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills runs the ball.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers players huddle outside briefly.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jamie Nance carries the ball.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Mazour battles while carrying the ball against Mosai Newsom and Simon Otte.
