Don't expect a rebuilding year, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said at Thursday's season-opening press conference.
Frost wants to "attack" training camp, and his coaches — "guys who don't like to lose at pickup basketball" — will prepare players for a rigorous season.
"We're not looking past this year," Frost said. "We're looking at today."
More quick notes from Frost's 20-minute chat.
» Frost said "we've had about as good of an offseason as we could have had," but he wants to see how much ground the players actually made from spring.
"Offseason momentum's for newspapers and fans on web sites," Frost said. "It's time to prove it."
» Frost said NU is at 109 players for the 110-man roster. Running back Maurice Washington is at Nebraska as of Thursday, and Frost said he's "really positive" on the academic status of Dominick Watt, the last remaining player yet to arrive.
» In Nebraska's QB race, Frost compared the situation to Monopoly. "Everybody's on Go," he said. NU might even roll a dice to see who takes the first rep.
» Training camp won't necessarily be more intense from the coaches' standpoint, Frost said, but it may be from the players' perspective if they're consistently 100 percent intense. Intensity ebbed and flowed in spring camp, Frost said. Some practices were good, some were average.
» Frost said he'll take feedback from strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval on how players performed over the summer, but it won't affect the depth chart as NU left it in spring.
» Frost said it's a big advantage to have Mario Verduzco as a quarterbacks-only coach. Though NU gameplans collectively, Frost calls plays and Walters organizes things as offensive coordinator. Verduzco can focus on being a QB technician.
» Nebraska is exploring how to handle captains and whether to put area codes on the fronts of helmets, which is something players did at UCF.
» Frost didn't want to talk injuries and said he'll only release that information if a player suffers a season-ending injury
» The situation at Ohio State — where Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave while he's investigated for his handling of a sexual assault allegation involving one of his former coaches — is "unfortunate" for everyone involved, Frost said, but otherwise said it wasn't his place to comment. He noted he had "thoughts and prayers" for any victims.
