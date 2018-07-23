'This is the big time': Sights and sounds from Scott Frost's first Big Ten media days

CHICAGO — Nebraska coach Scott Frost made his first appearance at Big Ten media days. The following are some of the big moments seen and heard around NU’s head man:
» Frost acknowledged the massive contrast between the American Athletic Conference and Big Ten Conference media events just a few minutes after stepping off the dais.
“This is great,” Frost said. “I’ve been a part of this in another conference, and this is — this is the big time. It’s one of the top shows in college football, this league. It’s an unbelievable league. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”
» No overt worries about Iowa. The Hawkeyes may have taken three straight from the Huskers — and four of the last five — but Frost wouldn’t cop to focusing too much on the season-ending rivalry game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz — I think he does a good job and does it the right way,” Frost said. “We’re going to be getting better every day and we’re going to be ready for that challenge.”
» The look: Dark suit, bright red tie, red "N" pin prominent on the left side of the suit jacket. Darn near presidential. (Rutgers’ Chris Ash wore something most similar.) Nebraska fans had to like the stump speech, too. Frost was direct, no-nonsense and, frankly, hard on Nebraska’s recent past. His demeanor and perspective differed considerably from, say, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, who wore a plaid suit not including the school’s color, and a pocket kerchief and talked at length about this season — his second — actually being his first. The contrast between Frost’s plain pitch and Fleck’s hard sell right out of “Wolf of Wall Street” was notable. Of course, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh wore his gameday gear. Polo. Hat. Khakis. Woody Hayes glasses. That’s Harbaugh. Maybe it works for him.
» The entourage. Frost brings a bit of a Husker crowd with him. NU had two sports information representatives; another athletic department representative; Matt Davison, associate athletic director of football; and, of course, Athletic Director Bill Moos was never far away, either.
» He wants Nebraska to have the love. For all his bread-and-butter chatter, Frost desires to inject a healthy dose of camaraderie into the program, as well. He’s not afraid to leverage the L word. Love.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who love the game, we have a lot of guys who have found it again, we need more,” Frost said. “This game’s too hard, there’s too much work that goes into it. If you don’t love it and you’re not passionate about it, it’s not going to work. Sometimes going through a season like they went through, it’s easy to lose that passion. Kids were going through a lot of hard things. But we’re going to work in a way where kids are going to enjoy it, care about each other. The ones who do it will have a great time, the ones who don’t are going to be gone.”
» Frank about Nebraska’s rivalry failures. So the Huskers have long resisted having too many rivals — Kansas State and Colorado certainly wanted to have that status with Nebraska, but NU won often enough to hold that designation at bay — and, during its short time in the Big Ten, no true rivals have emerged, even if Iowa and Wisconsin are trophy games.
Nebraska has lost its last seven against those two teams, by the way.
But Frost cites the Huskers’ struggles as a reason rivalries haven’t emerged. He cited Oklahoma’s struggles toward the end of the NU-OU series in the 1990s. Nebraska won the last seven over the Sooners from 1991-1997, and, when Frost started in 1996 and 1997, NU won 73-21 and 69-7. Conversely, Oklahoma won six of the last eight in the series as a whole 2000 through 2010.
“Nebraska has had historic rivalries, but part of the reason they might not have been as strong recently is Nebraska hasn't been what it should be,” Frost said flatly. “If you look at — you mentioned Oklahoma. If you look at some of the great programs in college football, to me, they have their glory days and their golden era, and almost every single one of them has gone through a rough patch afterwards. And then they get the right people back in place and get moving in the right direction and they become what they should be again.
“Oklahoma is an example of that. When I was at Nebraska, they weren't very good. With the (Barry) Switzer years, they were. I grew up with that. Then they got (Bob) Stoops and the guys back, and Oklahoma became Oklahoma again. Rivalries are going to come when we're playing the way we should. And I think the people are back at Nebraska who are going to make it what it should be in the pantheon of college football again.”
