CHICAGO — As far as Bill Moos is concerned, Nebraska achieved a team win shifting football practices to mornings.
The NU athletic director said the move took combined effort from the university's heavy hitters, including President Hank Bounds, Chancellor Ronnie Green and a host of academic leaders.
"Scott (Frost) wanted to go with these morning practices," Moos said Monday at Big Ten media days. "That was not easy, but it got accomplished in spring ball. Not 100 percent, but pretty much. We're going to carry it on, of course, into the fall too. If you didn't have people in key roles to help facilitate those things, it becomes a real challenge. But it's gonna work out, and I'm a real advocate of it."
Frost has favored morning workouts since running them at Oregon and Central Florida. Among the benefits, he has said, is discouraging players from staying up late the night before and skipping morning classes. Testosterone is also at its highest point in the morning, and early starts allow for more recovery before games.
"We had to make some changes in sections, and the faculty had to be involved, and there were some challenges there," Moos said. "But at the end of the day, it has worked out."
Huskers protecting home games
When it comes to scheduling, Moos said Nebraska football wants to stick with what has worked.
Most important, he said, is keeping seven home games each season. If neutral-site opportunities come up — like a contest at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — it won't be at the expense of a game in Memorial Stadium.
"We want to take care of our fans seven times a year," Moos said. "Then we might look at one that would maybe be a game that we would be on the road."
Moos also said he would prefer the Big Ten remain at nine conference games.
Regarding Friday night contests, Moos said he is sensitive to conflicts with high school games but also wants to be a "good league partner." Nebraska played at Illinois on a Friday last season but isn't scheduled for one outside its traditional Black Friday matchup with Iowa on Nov. 23.
"I understand, because I've dealt with a lot of TV deals, that those windows are important for us to get the paydays that we're enjoying," Moos said.
