LINCOLN — A microphone sat fastened to the black podium next to Tanner Farmer as he finished what amounted to a sermon. He didn’t physically drop the mic, but he may as well have.
The senior offensive lineman expounded on a variety of topics as he held court with dozens of media members. Big dreams, fueled by hard work. His path from an underclassman with low expectations to a believer in the power of the human spirit.
His stirring final remarks on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium prompted some in attendance to applaud. It was one of the better closing salvos in recent memory.
“I don’t want to just win the Big Ten championship. I want to win the championship,” Farmer said. “That’s my goal. ... A lot of people say winning the national championship isn’t a realistic goal. Well, I’m not about realistic. I want it all. Go big or go home. Thank you.”
The product of Highland, Illinois, wasn’t smiling as he walked off, either. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Farmer said he’s been serious about what he can do — what the team can do — with a little more direction than what the previous staff provided. He was serious about recovering from a leg injury that cut short his 2017 season after eight games. He was serious about increasing his strength and is now lifting up to 765 pounds.
“Whenever I first came to Nebraska, I had the goal of, ‘Oh, I want to squat 700 pounds one day,’ ” Farmer said. “I was thinking, ‘That’s a goal that I could achieve, but I’m going to have to really put in a whole bunch of hard work to get there.’ So now I’m squatting close to 800 pounds, so I need to set a new goal. I’m thinking maybe 1,000 pounds.”
Farmer started at right guard last year but has been splitting reps at center with Cole Conrad as training camp opens.
So moving were Farmer’s comments that outside linebacker Luke Gifford and running back Devine Ozigbo — who were in the room listening — answered follow-up questions about them.
Ozigbo said Nebraska’s locker room is full of guys with the same beliefs. Gifford said a summer with strength coach Zach Duval has drastically changed the team outlook.
“Tanner was exactly spot on with that,” Gifford said. “There was just a lot of trust that needed to be gained back. There were a lot of things that were going wrong last year, obviously, but a lot of guys were second-guessing the things we were doing and I don’t think there was a whole lot of trust between us and the coaching staff.
“So when Coach Frost came, and Coach Duval and the rest of the staff, that was the first thing we started doing was building that trust back up again.”
