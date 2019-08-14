Do you consider yourself the world's biggest Husker football fan? Here's your chance to prove it.
The World-Herald will host a Husker football trivia night Aug. 22 at the Hy-Vee Express Grille located at 90th and Center Streets. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Due to high demand and limited space, you must register your team online ahead of time.
You can do that here. There's a maximum of 25 teams, with up to six people allowed per team. Teams with more than six people will not be eligible for prizes.
Do you consider yourself the world's biggest Husker football fan? Here's your chance to prove it.
And you'll want to make sure your team has a chance to win these amazing prizes:
» First place: Tickets to the Huskers' 2019 season opener against South Alabama. The winning team will receive one ticket per team member.
» Second place: Tickets to the Big Red Today Breakfast of your choice. The winning team will receive one ticket per team member. Click here for a lineup of this year's Breakfasts.
» Fourth through sixth place: Gift cards to Hy-Vee.
There will also be raffle prizes awarded throughout the night.
The cost to register is $20 per team, with $10 going as a donation to
Goodfellows and the other $10 going toward your bill at the end of the night.
Competitors ought to expect anything and everything related to Husker football, including questions focused on NU's storied history, the NFL draft, record-breakers, recruiting, coaches and more.
Want to study up? Check out our massive
Husker football history database, ranging from the Huskers' first game in 1890 to future schedules all the way up to 2031.
Close
The Huskers have won all four of their games on
by an average score of 44.5-13. Aug. 30
The Huskers have defeated all three of their foes on
. But two more are scheduled for upcoming seasons. Aug. 31
The Huskers are undefeated on
, outscoring opponents a combined 171-37. Sept. 3
The Huskers have had no problem with their four all-time opponents on
. NU has won by an average of 43.8 points. Sept. 4
The Huskers have allowed single digits in each of their last four games on
. They have a 6-1 overall record. Sept. 12
Eight teams have challenged the Huskers on
. Eight have fallen. Sept. 18
The Huskers were 8-0 on
before losing to Michigan in 2018. Sept. 22
The Huskers are undefeated all time on
. Four of those games were shutouts. All but one were decided by 29-plus points. Sept. 23
Nebraska has three wins by 50-plus points on
, but the Huskers also have three losses by 20-plus points. Sept. 28
Nebraska went 0-1-3 in its first four games on
. The Huskers have since won seven straight, with only two decided by single digits. Sept. 30
The Huskers have five shutout victories on
, boosting their record to 12-3 on the date. Oct. 3
The Huskers haven't lost on
since 1940. Since? 8-0 with three wins over Kansas State. Oct. 5
The Huskers played on
three times from 1981 to 1992. The average score of those games? 56 to 0.67. Oct. 10
Nebraska didn't allow a point in its first four games on
( Oct. 13 , 1900 , 1906 , 1917 ). The Huskers are 11-6 overall on the date. 1923
In six games on
from 1972 to 2006, the Huskers outscored opponents 294-27. Oct. 14
The Huskers averaged 45.7 points per game in seven victories on
from Oct. 16 to 1954 . 2004
Winning on
has been a habit for the Huskers since Oct. 18 . They have an 8-0 record in that span. 1969
Oct. 19, 1974: No. 12 Nebraska travels to No. 13 Kansas. The
, part of an 8-6-1 all-time record on Huskers won 56-0 . Oct. 19
The Huskers' first game on
came all the way back in Oct. 21 . They are 11-7 overall. 1893
If you exclude the 1940s, playing the Huskers on
is probably a bad idea. Oct. 30
The Huskers have won all four of their games on
by an average score of 44.5-13. Aug. 30
The Huskers have defeated all three of their foes on
. But two more are scheduled for upcoming seasons. Aug. 31
The Huskers are undefeated on
, outscoring opponents a combined 171-37. Sept. 3
The Huskers have had no problem with their four all-time opponents on
. NU has won by an average of 43.8 points. Sept. 4
The Huskers have allowed single digits in each of their last four games on
. They have a 6-1 overall record. Sept. 12
Eight teams have challenged the Huskers on
. Eight have fallen. Sept. 18
The Huskers were 8-0 on
before losing to Michigan in 2018. Sept. 22
The Huskers are undefeated all time on
. Four of those games were shutouts. All but one were decided by 29-plus points. Sept. 23
Nebraska has three wins by 50-plus points on
, but the Huskers also have three losses by 20-plus points. Sept. 28
Nebraska went 0-1-3 in its first four games on
. The Huskers have since won seven straight, with only two decided by single digits. Sept. 30
The Huskers have five shutout victories on
, boosting their record to 12-3 on the date. Oct. 3
The Huskers haven't lost on
since 1940. Since? 8-0 with three wins over Kansas State. Oct. 5
The Huskers played on
three times from 1981 to 1992. The average score of those games? 56 to 0.67. Oct. 10
Nebraska didn't allow a point in its first four games on
( Oct. 13 , 1900 , 1906 , 1917 ). The Huskers are 11-6 overall on the date. 1923
In six games on
from 1972 to 2006, the Huskers outscored opponents 294-27. Oct. 14
The Huskers averaged 45.7 points per game in seven victories on
from Oct. 16 to 1954 . 2004
Winning on
has been a habit for the Huskers since Oct. 18 . They have an 8-0 record in that span. 1969
Oct. 19, 1974: No. 12 Nebraska travels to No. 13 Kansas. The
, part of an 8-6-1 all-time record on Huskers won 56-0 . Oct. 19
The Huskers' first game on