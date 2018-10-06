It’s part of the deal here. There was a petition to fire Bob Devaney. Tom Osborne was chased to Boulder, Colorado, before loyalty to his players brought him back.
There will be a time when Scott Frost feels the heat at Nebraska.
But that time is not now, or anytime soon.
Frost is off to a 0-4 start and staring at 0-5 after the Wisconsin game. Nebraska didn’t go bowling last year, and this year looks like a second straight season home for Christmas.
Here’s a sample of what I’m getting from Husker fans:
» “The mountain Frost thought he needed to climb is higher and more treacherous than he first thought. But I truly believe in the end he will reach the summit and the reward will be that much sweeter considering where he is now.”
» “0-12 isn’t the end of the world if it sets the footing for the future.”
» “Even though we’re 0-4 we have one of our own leading the team instead of the guys who knew nothing about the tradition. Scott will get us straightened out. We may not make a bowl game this year but I’m excited about two, five, 10 and 20 years from now with Mr. Frost as our leader.”
» “It may take Frost the length of his contract to get the complete job done. There needs to be an almost complete replacement of personnel. My greatest concern is that the fan base will be impatient and want him fired. That will be the mistake of the decade.”
Not to worry. He’s not going anywhere.
Again, this is a small sample of the reaction I read and hear from Husker fans. Some fans think Frost should be taking more blame publicly. Some fans blame media types like myself for raising expectations too high for the first season.
But the vast majority of reaction is, simply put: This is going to take awhile. Frost inherited a mess. Back off, everybody, and let the man work.
And the more they lose, the stronger that sentiment gets.
I’ve always loved writing about Nebraska fans and their passion, their spirit, their “all in.” They are a force of nature. They are often their own story.
To me, they are one of the stories of this season.
The support and loyalty of the Husker fan is legendary. That’s going to be an intriguing thing to watch as this season unfolds, and especially if it heads south to the tune of two or three wins.
We’re a long way, still, from this season being lost. But already Husker fans have felt the pain. Since Frost was hired last December, they were all in, with “we’re on the way back” and “it’s only a matter of time” stamped all over their faces.
The Big Ten has heard the message, loud and clear, and while most reasonable and intelligent folks understand the situation and agree that Frost is going to turn this around, there’s also no shortage of Big Ten fans smirking and ribbing Husker fans whenever possible.
Case (of beer) in point: the Council Bluffs bar that has a locked fridge of beer that will be opened and handed out for free as soon as the poor Huskers break the second-longest losing streak in the country. Their promotional words, not mine.
So Husker fans were being treated like the Cleveland Browns by their neighbors to the east, but the responses I heard were sportsmanlike, sheepish and “good one.” The truth hurts.
It would hurt a lot more if their coach was not named Frost, if he was some guy with a plan that didn’t look a lot like the one that launched Nebraska into greatness once upon a time.
But Frost is here, and he is a native son, and he does have that plan, and he was so good at UCF last year that he literally would have been a candidate at any job in the country, including Alabama, if Nick Saban ever got bored with winning national championships.
The current problem is that guy is 0-4, and hasn’t been able to work any magic on the offensive line or the open splotches in his defense or keep Michigan players from accusing Nebraska of, well, going less than all out.
Most Husker fans are OK with pointing at the situation Frost inherited, and the last coach and his staff, and a culture of Husker football that lacked strength and confidence and knowing how to compete and win big games.
Frost had excellent timing in this sense: Expectations are not only low, but Husker fans haven’t been spoiled in a long, long time. Do they still want to win big? Yes. But many of them can’t remember what that was like, and some have never seen it.
What it means is, you have a fan base that will continue to give a coach room, and still hold out hope. It’s the perfect situation for where this program sits.
It will be interesting to see how fans react in terms of filling Memorial Stadium the rest of the season. There might be some empty seats, especially with a mostly unappealing home schedule. But Frost is still an attraction, and if you don’t want to come and see what Adrian Martinez will do next, somebody you know will take the ticket.
For Wisconsin, Husker fans will gather around the tube, and a lot of them will expect to lose to the Badgers. And some may expect to lose by a bunch. They’ll watch to see if the effort is still there, the defense has fixed some holes and see if the changes in personnel can turn this offense loose.
They’ll watch because Frost is going to bring progress, and you never know, it might show up Saturday night.
They’ll watch, but they won’t crowd the TV or go on a tirade or lose their minds. Gotta give the coach some room.
Three takes
» I’m interested in Wisconsin’s state of mind. How much do the Badgers care? Sure, they are clinically efficient every week. The last two weeks, Michigan and Purdue wanted to bury NU because of comments Scott Frost made. Wisconsin has no such motivation. The Badgers own Nebraska. Anyway, it was interesting that the Vegas line dropped to 17.
» Devine Ozigbo is a great example of “buy in.” Here’s a running back whose physical running style didn’t fit Scott Frost’s offense. Frost obviously figured he would need extra help there, because juco back Greg Bell was an early signee for Frost. All Ozigbo did was improve his overall game and consistency to the point where the coaches not only couldn’t ignore him, they made him the starter. Great story. And great example for the rest of the team.
» Eight years later, I still watch Big 12 games. I love the Oklahoma-Texas game. It’s one of the few games where it doesn’t matter the records or what faraway burg I’m in. I’m going to find it. Do they have corn dogs in Madison?
You heard it here last: Martinez moves around and Nebraska is within 10 of Wisconsin by the time for “Jump Around.” Badgers hang on, 38-24.
The story about the beer fridge in CB is hilarious. It will be a lot of fun to drink all their beer in a couple of years!
Neither Scott Frost nor anyone else can bring this program back to the 1990s. That simply is not going to happen and the WH does its moron readership the usual disservice by suggesting otherwise. I agree with Rolley that beer will be consumed (along with other more powerful libations) in mass quantities. The Husker morons will be getting drunk every night as they weep over their signed photos of Dr. Tom and Bob Devaney longing for days long gone.
i dont think anyone is saying he should be fired, but weekends of losses week after week really arent much fun. anyone can admit that. so perhaps some people wont be as glued to their tv if it continues for years
As a lifelong Husker fan, I support Scott Frost and look forward to a great future for Husker football. As for the rest of this season, I will be looking for 'fire' from the players. As long as they play hard for four quarters (and cut down on the number of penalties) I will be satisfied.
I'm old enough to remember Bob Devaney retiring and everybody saying "Who is this assistant--what's-his-name John, Tom, or whoever? We want a name! We deserve a name! Get rid of this guy already," Boy, were they right, or what?? Give Frost a chance. He and his staff are already showing leadership and results. 600 yards of offense in a loss???
I'm with you, Paul. Like you say, this is all relative. My four years at Nebraska, 1951-55.... seems like we always got at least 15-20,000 folks to every game, which was well over half full and we had a great time. Nobody booed either team ever, which was kind of nice. Coach Glassford was 16-23-2 during those four years, but the 1954 season ended in a trip to the Orange Bowl! The first year it had lights. And it was the first Bowl game Nebraska had been to since 1940.....the next one was 1962. I love good football. Have watched pretty much every Nebraska game where a TV was handy - at least the 67 years since I started college. So what if we are 0-4, or go 0-12 this year. This administration has done a superb job in team support - all athletic teams. These coaches are working hard. The fans are cheering, mostly. A few complainers, sure. Always a few harpies in life, but folks having a good time mostly tune them out. It's a whole lot more fun and more productive to be around guys like Coach Frost with a "let's get'er done" attitude. I may not be around enough more years to see the Big Red's next National Championship. But that doesn't take away from all the years of enjoying Nebraska kind of football....and it won't end till the clock runs down. Not long before Coach Bill Glassford died, he said even though he didn't have great teams at Nebraska, the most thrilling times of his life were Saturdays in Lincoln, with the autumn leaves coming down and the band playing "There is No Place Like Nebraska." Not a bad example.
George, it’s always the most loyal fan who feels the cut deepest, but you’ll be ok. To everyone else, we all seem to be doing a pretty poor job of predicting our history. Let’s just watch it happen and enjoy the ride.
There's a part of me that likes the start of this season. I'm a Geezer, go back before Devaney. I remember OU's decade of dominance in the '50's but we'd still pay our quarter to get into the "knot hole section on the hill at the south end and boom it all changed. Almost overnight. As we know you have to pay your dues and keep fighting and it will come. GBR
Time will tell for Frost. He gets a pass for now, but he'll start reaping criticism if he doesn't start cranking out ten win seasons by his third year. TO had the nine win standard and that was with an 11 game schedule in the old Big 8/12. IMHO for Frost to succeed he needs to make changes to his staff and needs to recruit players to compete in the Big Ten. When Pellini entered the Big Ten he entered with players recruited to compete in the Big 12 not the B1G. that was evidenced in the League Chmpsh Gm when they were vastly undersized against Wiscy.With Riley and his west coast Pac 12 mentality, things got even worse. By his third year Frost's recruits should be starting to take ownership of the program.By then we should have a better handle if they will have a system and the type of players to compete in the conference. Patience and tempered optimism are paramount,but it doesn't bode well when your top recruited RB of your first recruited class leaves after 4 games. GBR!
"Resistance builds strength." Strength is not needed on the coaching staff. Strength is needed on the football field, i.e. the team. This team, under Coach Frost, is getting stronger and stronger. They're building a "winning" character. Way to go, Coach, we're with you...and the team.
John Vogt
A 'winning" character...they have lost every game so far. They may lose every game on the schedule. Players are jumping ship.
Dwight Jundt- he gets my vote for Best Husker Fan Ever. He hits the target perfectly for the ideal attitude for college sports fans. Its just Fun. Make the most of it and hold on to hope.
what Bill said about Dwight!
At least Dwight actually attended UNL which gives him a leg up on most of the loyal, demonstrative "fans" voicing their expert opinions here.
George, not sure that you intended a rare compliment here, but I'll thank you anyway. Probably harder for you to verify that my two brothers and I were born on a farm outside Creighton, up there in NE Nebraska. And we all lettered in football in that under 1,500 population town, not too tough to letter, even with hand-me-down cleats! No question, we weren't going to be walk-ons anywhere - but my brother played in the Nebraska Marching Band - we do bleed Red. Finally, I was in Memorial Stadium October 13, 2007, when Oklahoma State had us down something like 39-0 at half-time - I admit to leaving before the end of the third quarter - and Sunday in an OWH headline two inches tall: HE'S GOT TO GO. And the next day AD Pedersen went.... (didn't have to look it up, it was the day after my birthday) - and a month later Calhoun went too. My point, as our mother used to say, is "sometimes you wrestle the bear, sometimes the bear wrestles you". I expect tonight that my team is gonna' get wrestled. But tomorrow Nebraska is still going to be my team - and my NC license plate is still going to read: GOHSKERS!
