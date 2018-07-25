And naturally, Scott Frost was a big reason he returned.
"He is wise beyond his years," Ellis said Wednesday on "The Bottom Line." "He's had great experience. He's proven his leadership ability. He had proven it to me as an athlete, and now he's proven it to us all as coach. He's just got a quiet wisdom about him that is very reminiscent of a guy I worked with named Tom Osborne. That does a lot for my soul."
Ellis shared more about his return during Wednesday's interview. He discussed the intricacies of nutrition, how to connect with the modern athlete and his early impression of Nebraska's football team.
Watch the full interview at the top of the page or check out a transcript below.
On whether he's excited to be back:
"I sure am. I think it's an honor to go full circle in my career to where I started out 35-plus years ago. There's a lot that's going to be a mutually beneficial relationship for sure."
On the importance of being competitive:
"You've gotta be a competitor to be good at this. You can't work in sports and not have some competitive bones. You've got to be a great relationship builder when it comes to working with these athletes and these coaches."
On what he learned from working outside the college game:
"It forced me through a lot of different evaluation problem-solving processes that will translate back as we look for unique advantages that other people just haven't seen. What you're really getting is experience and the wisdom to apply it."
On how he gets athletes to buy in:
"The wisdom isn't enough. The experience isn't enough. What I've learned is when you can tell an athlete how they're going to feel before they feel it ... once they experience it, and you have foreshadowed it, the buy-in is there."
On how he deals with those that don't buy in:
"The most successful people you run into at the next level are those people that were the most gifted and really buttoned up, because you're not going to get paid that much driving the beer truck. It's going to be worth your time to get this right and to have some longevity in those pro-paying gigs."
On the importance of heart and what he's seen from the current Husker football team:
"We've had some Outland and Lombardi trophy winners come through this university that didn't look like prototypes that were unbelievably huge-hearted competitors. I don't get too judgmental until I see them in that competitive environment. I'll watch a lot of practices during camp. I'll learn a lot about the heart and soul of these guys, but I was impressed with them ...
"Scott is a genius when it comes to recruiting kids with those big hearts, those try-hard genes ... All that that I adore about Nebraska athletics and football in particular, Scott is all about. Tom was a genius at breaking down selfishness and keeping these kids grounded and pushing toward a goal as a team. I see all of those attributes in Scott."
"He knows how special this place is. Previous coaches were not aware of how special and important Nebraska football is to the state. Having grown up here and played here and seeing what he's done down in Florida in just a couple years, it's pretty exciting the opportunity that awaits him here. Anybody that grew up in Nebraska and played in Nebraska, it means a little bit more to those guys."
"I think it's awesome. He's probably the smartest quarterback I've ever worked with. He definitely knows how to run a team. From a leadership standpoint, from somebody who got in a huddle and made a team around him better, I think he's the best quarterback I worked with. I just know what kind of guy he is, what he can do with a team, what he could bring in as a coach."
"I don't see how you couldn't hire Scott to come back. After all the things that have happened the last 20 years ... I don't see how you can't hire Scott. And Nebraska is going to give Scott more rope than anybody else, OK? Obviously we're going to pay him, what he wants for however long he wants. He's a hot commodity now, a huge commodity now, and I think he'll be an outstanding hire."
"Hiring Scott Frost is actually what this program needs. We have lost our identity, toughness, and more importantly our culture. Scott will understand what this place is all about and how hard you have to work to be successful on Saturdays. We were all so fortunate to play for Coach Osborne and his staff. Scott will be a reflection of that and bring his leadership and direction to the program. This is much-needed. Good luck Scott Frost and welcome home!!"
"Scott is six years younger than me so I don't know him personally, but he obviously has a great understanding of the Cornhusker traditions and culture that were so successful for so many years. He seems to have a rare natural ability to motivate and teach young men. I think he'll be very successful. The ex-players I know were all thrilled that he might be coming to Nebraska."
"If he can approach his mentor's level of performance, we'll be great (laughs). It's hard for me to speak for the guys in the '90s who knew him, but I hope they're real excited. I was pretty much a Riley guy until probably the Minnesota game, and then I gave up, but I don't think they realize how bad of shape Bo left us in, both psychologically and otherwise. I'm also of the opinion it will take five, six, seven years if you really want to turn it around. But I'm like everyone else, I hope he's the right guy."
"Obviously it's important to get a former player in here that understands the program, understands what the culture needs to be and understands how special a place Lincoln is and Nebraska is. It's huge. I'm excited again about this football program with him coming in here. I think the energy and the boost of swagger or confidence that he brings is what this program needs. The program is kind of dry right now, not a lot of enthusiasm. It's dead right now and it needs a boost of energy, and I think that's what Scott will bring."
"I think that you're getting somebody who understands the culture, and you got to understand the culture there because it's different than around the nation. It's a great fan base that's really going to support you. The football hasn't been what it's needed to be the last few years, but the fans are still there, and Scott's gonna understand that culture. I can't speak for him, but I'm sure he's got a plan to get it done up there."
"If Scott understands that Nebraska is arguably the toughest recruiting sell in college football, if he understands that he's not going to get many four- to five-star athletes — it gets cold here and those fancy-schmancy warm-weather kids struggle when they have to play in temperatures below 40 degrees — and if he understands that he needs to develop two- and three-star athletes into four- and five-star players, things will go well for him."
"Scott Frost represents the University of Nebraska's best hope toward returning its football program to its former greatness. For 40 years, Nebraska was the most consistently successful college football program in the country, and it didn't attain that status by accident. It did several things distinctively: It cultivated a deep walk-on program, it embraced a physical style of play, it maintained high ethical standards and it prized a culture of hard work ... everyday. While there may be others who qualify as top-notch college coaches, Scott Frost has shown that he not only qualifies as a coach, he has shown that he actually embodies the unique qualities that are requisite to success at Nebraska."
"From coaches that I know who have coached with him, they — and I myself — have nothing but great things to say about him. He's one of the smartest coaches that they've been around. I spoke with him some years ago and I was totally sold and confident with him. He knows both sides of the ball inside and out. He relates to the players, and they all love him as a person. He is a great teacher in the classroom and can demonstrate what he is coaching on the field. This is time for Nebraska to start raising up its own, who know, understand and can breathe Husker culture."
"Scott coming home is awesome. Finally someone that has Nebraska DNA, that obviously knows what we as alumni and Nebraskans need to succeed — work ethic and the right mix of young men. We have to have patience, though, because he has to change the culture back to what we all know and love."
"What I think it might mean, not that he can do it, but he's proven himself, he has the record, he knows Nebraska, he's been through all this. So when he does come back, you surround him with great people — meaning a coaching staff — you pay him, you give him a minimum of five years without firing him, and let him do his job. And then we'll go from there."
"It's going to help bring back the roots of Nebraska. Even though you can be a great coach, people come in here and don't know the magnitude of how different it is — the hype, what it's all about, how crazy it is — until they leave. When you come in you just think you can handle it or think you may know, but you don't until you're out the door and on the outside looking in. I think somebody coming in here, who knows what's going on, is huge for the program and the state."
"Welcome home, Scott. Congratulations on a great season. All us ex-Huskers are extremely excited. Husker tradition needs a Husker to lead us back to the glory days. Walk-ons, Blackshirts and the greatest fan base in America will help you and your staff get us back to national prominence once again."
"Scott Frost left Nebraska as a star and he has come back to be a legend. He has the backing now of all Husker Nation. With a new AD with an upbeat attitude, Scott with his score-big-or-go-home attitude, teamed up with die-hard Husker fans, we are positioned to take over the Big Ten and the national championship in as soon as three to four years. We can get this done now, but it's gonna take everything and everyone we've got."
"Husker Nation, we got our guy. He’s a successful coach, who is also a Nebraska guy that understands what Nebraska is all about. He has what it takes to get the Huskers back on top. It will take time to build this back up the right way and we need to support Scott and his staff along the way. We all have the same goal: To win football games, championships and represent Nebraska as not only a great football program, but as the the great state that it truly is."
