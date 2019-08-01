» Frost said he sees a "winning" vibe with the roster this year. Though the team still needs to prove it is tough, he said there is a buy-in within North Stadium "I haven't seen very often."
» Initial first-team center reps will likely go to redshirt freshman Will Farniok. Converted tight end Cam Jurgens will be a possibility at some point, but Frost said "we have to wait and see on his health." Jurgens will be on the 110-man roster.
» Freshman running back Ronald Thompkins will not be part of the 110 as he continues to rehab a knee injury. He won't be able to attend meetings or participate in practice yet, but may be ready at some point during camp.
» Players will vote on four team captains later in camp, Frost said. He's considering allowing underclassmen to be eligible for the honor.
» Frost said a small group of players already meets occasionally with coaches to discuss issues and share updates about the team. He said NU is "real close" to implementing a player-led Unity Council that the program utilized under Tom Osborne.
» Frost said he could not comment on junior college transfer Jahkeem Green, who announced Wednesday he was sticking with his commitment to Nebraska. Coaches can't talk about unsigned players until they arrive on campus.
» Frost lauded the better depth at multiple positions like wide receiver and defensive line. But he said the middle line of the defense is an area that needs to prove itself. "Linebackers, inside and outside, we need guys to step up," Frost said.
Get ready for Nebraska's fall football camp with our 2019 Husker Camp Countdown
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
1 of 46
Nebraska's Deontai Williams has little fear in run support and he can cover ground quickly in the pass game, as evidenced by two interceptions last season. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington’s sheer gifts are offset by off-the-field issues that hindered his progress since high school and could mean he misses some playing time in 2019. When he’s out there, it’s clear: He can play the game at a high level. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
While he didn’t win every one-on-one battle, Dicaprio Bootle's league-leading pass breakup total indicates he’s one of the better field corners in the Big Ten West, and perhaps the league. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brenden Jaimes’ most important job is to protect the backside of quarterback Adrian Martinez, and other than a few hiccups, he has done that well. As a junior, he’s likely to be one of the better tackles in the Big Ten. Click here to read more.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khalil Davis is poised for a breakout senior season. He helps anchor an experienced defensive line that should be — and needs to be — among the Big Ten’s best in 2019. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carlos Davis, who has 25 career starts, has long been one of the more respected Blackshirts among teammates, but now he has the experience to reinforce his reputation. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills could have a Devine Ozigbo-like impact on Nebraska’s running game with his physical, up-the-middle style. Talent and opportunity appear to be lining up for the rounded back. Click here to read more.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok, the new vocal leader of the offensive line, earned the right to be the one holding others accountable after starting all 12 games at right tackle last season. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Exactly where JoJo Domann will line up on the field isn’t always obvious. That’s just fine for Nebraska as long as he’s out there. NU’s most versatile defender has his own position name — Cinco. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The hype is high for Wan'Dale Robinson. And the talent is real. Expect to see him take off right away. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
If the tight end position gets going again at Nebraska, Jack Stoll figures to be a big reason why. While others at his position may have more physical upside or long-term potential, no one offers the same reliability and intangibles. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor has contributed on all four special teams units and can play safety or nickelback if necessary, as well. The ingredients are there for him to quickly become one of NU’s youngest defensive leaders, if he isn’t already. Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
After beginning last season as a backup, Boe Wilson started the last nine games at right guard en route to honorable mention All-Big Ten status. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska has had success in the graduate-transfer market under Scott Frost. That trend may continue with Kanawai Noa. Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Perhaps the final piece for Ben Stille is on-field disruption. With a full offseason of strength training, he could be the biggest in-house improvement on the team as a pass rusher and edge setter. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Here comes Nebraska’s long-term answer at nose tackle. A season to learn under older brother and grad transfer Darrion Daniels won’t hurt for Damion Daniels, and neither will another offseason to build his strength and conditioning. Click here to learn more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mike Williams already has the speed, the hands and the understanding of the offense. If he can also be a consistent blocker, his playing time could spike as much as anyone on the team. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Collin Miller made 17 tackles in 12 games as a reserve. Now, Miller's job is more clearly defined, and whether through ability or attrition, he will get a chance to prove his versatility and the fruits of his hard work. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
For all of Nebraska’s uncertainty at outside linebacker, Tyrin Ferguson represents perhaps the most reliable option when 100 percent. For the senior, though, being at 100 percent isn't always a given. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trent Hixson, from Omaha Skutt, got a taste of major college football while appearing in four games last year. Since then, O-line coach Greg Austin describes him as playing with “his hair on fire.” Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In a sense, Dismuke is the last man standing. Now the junior with 44 career tackles in 20 games (one start) is perhaps a favorite to start at safety. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kade Warner knows the offense, he blocks consistently, and he doesn’t drop passes. The 20-year-old wideout caught 17 balls for 95 yards in nine games last year. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Noah Vedral, who followed Scott Frost from UCF, is as versed in the offense as any current Husker. If nothing else, he’s a valuable insurance policy for starter Adrian Martinez. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alex Davis played all 12 games last year with four starts. Until now, it’s been more about thinking than reacting for the 23-year-old whom teammates call “Ace.” Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another offseason of strength training and familiarity with Nebraska's scheme gives Caleb Tannor the potential to become one of the team’s most valuable defenders. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As a redshirt freshman, Austin Allen caught two passes for 54 total yards. The Aurora product will be in a battle with Kurt Rafdal for the second-string tight end spot behind Jack Stoll. Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inside linebacker Will Honas only appeared in four games last season and racked up 15 tackles, including one for loss. This season he'll have beat out three others for that starting position. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miles Jones will line up all over the field. Nebraska’s thin at running back, so there’s a good chance he’ll get a decent load of carries. Click here to read more.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
With how often Nebraska will rotate defensive linemen, sophomore Deontre Thomas will see the field as long as he’s healthy. And he may finally be able to contribute to a pass rush with his size and speed off the ball. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
There’s plenty of opportunity for Jaron Woodyard to make an imprint in his senior year. The junior college transfer still presents an opportunity to take the top off a defense, but only if he can find his way onto the field. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Should he prove he can block and become a consistent option for Adrian Martinez, Andre Hunt could easily become Nebraska's third starting wide receiver. Click here to read more.
Noa Pola-Gates may need to pack on some weight this summer and fall to have a chance at playing right away, but the ceiling for the No. 2 player from the state of Arizona is high. Click here to read more.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The comparison to Dave Rimington by Scott Frost isn’t rubbing away anytime soon for Cameron Jurgens. He has a chance to start in on that legacy this year as the odds-on favorite to be Nebraska’s starting center. Click here to read more.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Rafdal averaged 16.8 yards per catch, fantastic for a tight end, particularly for a freshman. He gives Adrian Martinez a red-zone option should the NU receiving corps take a while to come along this season. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska has struggled to keep linemen healthy the past few years, and if one goes down, Christian Gaylord could take over on either side if needed. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Though young, Braxton Clark is a tall corner who will fit behind Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Bootle. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Sichterman is a former three-star recruit from Cincinnati. He has put on weight and could move inside to a guard spot if necessary. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
You could argue the position group with the most question marks is running back, making Rahmir Johnson’s presence even more important. He ran for more than 2,300 yards as a senior in high school. Click here to read more.
JOHN MUNSON/NEW JERSEY STAR-LEDGER
Barret Pickering was money at the end of last season. As a true freshman, he nailed his final 10 field-goal attempts, including three in the snow against Michigan State for a 9-6 upset win. Click here to read more.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joseph Johnson wears weight on his frame well after a redshirt season, and now he’s needed at inside linebacker, which has a firm alpha in Mohamed Barry and a lot of questions otherwise. Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Watching the tape of Quinton Newsome at safety is like watching a natural at the position. His ceiling as a safety is as high as that of Deontai Williams — who’s bound for a special 2019 himself. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Armstrong averaged 43.6 yards per punt — ninth-highest in Husker history — and pinned the opponent inside its own 20 nine times. He can be a weapon for the Huskers this fall. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The younger brother of starting right tackle Matt Farniok, Will is shorter but possesses many of the same qualities as Matt. Tough, athletic, plays to the whistle. Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In the right situations, Katerian LeGrone can be the kind of big-play guy Cethan Carter used to be for the Huskers. Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorable mention: QB Andrew Bunch, RB Wyatt Mazour, P William Pryzstup, DB Jeramiah Stovall, LS Chase Urbach, ILB Jackson Hannah, WR Jamie Nance, WR Darien Chase, QB Luke McCaffrey, DE Chris Walker. Click here for more on the Huskers that received honorable mention.
