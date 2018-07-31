Scott Frost book excerpt: Chapter 2 — Wonders in Wood River

Scott Frost came off the bench in his first high school football game, but he'd earn the starting job for good after only a couple more weeks.

* * *

Scott was a freshman, but was head and shoulders larger than every other 14-year-old rookie.

“As far as his physical stature, and speed and everything, he was just better than everyone. Way better,” former Wood River High School teammate Matt Gideon said.

Steve Spiehs, a classmate of Scott’s, remembers when the Frosts moved to town in 1989 before Scott’s freshman year. Some older Wood River players, Spiehs said, weren’t huge fans of Scott. They saw the young quarterback as someone who needed to be knocked down a few pegs.

That didn’t happen.

Within months, Spiehs said, Scott won over most of the team. In part because Scott was just so much better than everyone else and showed he was willing to outwork anyone on the team.

The veer offense came naturally to Scott, who at that age was running around a 5.0 40-yard dash and had been taught to throw by his Olympian mother.

But even so, as a freshman in 1989, Scott had to wait his turn. Senior Brian Packer got the nod from Larry to be the Game One starter against Centura.

That didn’t go well.

After a quarter and a half, Packer couldn’t get the Wood River offense going. Down 14-0, Larry called his son off the bench.

Scott hit wide receiver Derek Aptel for his first touchdown to make it 14-7. Then, in the third, Scott found Shane Pitts on fourth and long to make it 14-14.

But the Eagles lost, 28-14.

In Game Two, Packer got the start again. But in a sloppy, rainy, muddy game against Hastings St. Cecilia, Scott took over.

In the fourth quarter, he rumbled in from three yards for his second rushing touchdown to put Wood River up 14-7. He sealed the win with an interception, giving the Eagles their first victory of the season.

And from that moment forward, the starting spot was Scott’s.

Wood River finished the year 4-5. Scott threw for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 275 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Good numbers for a freshman.

Curiosity around Nebraska was piqued.

The Return of Scott Frost

The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Haney — provides new details and takes a unique approach to telling the story of how the former Husker quarterback returned to his alma mater to lead Nebraska into a new era.

1 of 6

