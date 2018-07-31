Scott Frost book excerpt: Chapter 2 — Wonders in Wood River

See more excerpts from the Scott Frost biography this week at Omaha.com. Preorder a copy of “Frost: A Husker’s Journey Home” at Omaha.com/scottfrost or call 402-444-1014. The book will be available mid-August.
For every book you purchase, get another one of The World-Herald’s sports titles for free.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
* * *
Scott was a freshman, but was head and shoulders larger than every other 14-year-old rookie.
“As far as his physical stature, and speed and everything, he was just better than everyone. Way better,” former Wood River High School teammate Matt Gideon said.
Steve Spiehs, a classmate of Scott’s, remembers when the Frosts moved to town in 1989 before Scott’s freshman year. Some older Wood River players, Spiehs said, weren’t huge fans of Scott. They saw the young quarterback as someone who needed to be knocked down a few pegs.
That didn’t happen.
Within months, Spiehs said, Scott won over most of the team. In part because Scott was just so much better than everyone else and showed he was willing to outwork anyone on the team.
The veer offense came naturally to Scott, who at that age was running around a 5.0 40-yard dash and had been taught to throw by his Olympian mother.
But even so, as a freshman in 1989, Scott had to wait his turn. Senior Brian Packer got the nod from Larry to be the Game One starter against Centura.
That didn’t go well.
After a quarter and a half, Packer couldn’t get the Wood River offense going. Down 14-0, Larry called his son off the bench.
Scott hit wide receiver Derek Aptel for his first touchdown to make it 14-7. Then, in the third, Scott found Shane Pitts on fourth and long to make it 14-14.
But the Eagles lost, 28-14.
In Game Two, Packer got the start again. But in a sloppy, rainy, muddy game against Hastings St. Cecilia, Scott took over.
In the fourth quarter, he rumbled in from three yards for his second rushing touchdown to put Wood River up 14-7. He sealed the win with an interception, giving the Eagles their first victory of the season.
And from that moment forward, the starting spot was Scott’s.
Wood River finished the year 4-5. Scott threw for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 275 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Good numbers for a freshman.
Curiosity around Nebraska was piqued.
1 of 6
Part One: The Stage is Set
As Nebraska trudged through a miserable 2017 season, Scott Frost was in the midst of one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. And throughout all that the movement to bring Frost back to Lincoln began swelling. Click here to read Part One in The Return of Scott Frost series.
Bill Moos was hired to relate to boosters, fans and student-athletes. He wasn’t brought to Nebraska to fire the football coach, but it eventually became clear change was needed. Click here to read the second part in The Return of Scott Frost series, which looks at how Moos landed in Lincoln and quietly began his pursuit of the hottest coach in college football.
The courtship played out over a series of texts and phone calls spanning weeks, as Matt Davison — dispatched by Bill Moos as an emissary to Scott Frost — tried to convince his buddy and former teammate he needed to come back to Lincoln to save their beloved Cornhuskers. Click here to read Part Three of The Return of Scott Frost.
The covert meeting in Philadelphia between Bill Moos and Scott Frost instantly became the stuff of Husker football legend when they first disclosed it weeks later. But few concrete details have come out until now. Click here to read Part Four in The Return of Scott Frost.
Sitting on Scott Frost's desk were two contracts — one from Nebraska and one from Central Florida. As fans everywhere awaited his decision, Frost agonized over it, and a soul-bearing conversation with an Orlando TV reporter gave a glimpse into Frost's struggle with what to do. Click here to read Part Five of The Return of Scott Frost.
Scott Frost nearly got cold feet, but one last phone call to Tom Osborne gave Frost all the assurance he needed, finally bringing an end to the Nebraska coaching search and setting the stage for what could be one of the most memorable stories in Nebraska football history. Click here to read the final part in The Return of Scott Frost.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Haney — provides new details and takes a unique approach to telling the story of how the former Husker quarterback returned to his alma mater to lead Nebraska into a new era.
1 of 6
Part One: The Stage is Set
As Nebraska trudged through a miserable 2017 season, Scott Frost was in the midst of one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. And throughout all that the movement to bring Frost back to Lincoln began swelling. Click here to read Part One in The Return of Scott Frost series.
Bill Moos was hired to relate to boosters, fans and student-athletes. He wasn’t brought to Nebraska to fire the football coach, but it eventually became clear change was needed. Click here to read the second part in The Return of Scott Frost series, which looks at how Moos landed in Lincoln and quietly began his pursuit of the hottest coach in college football.
The courtship played out over a series of texts and phone calls spanning weeks, as Matt Davison — dispatched by Bill Moos as an emissary to Scott Frost — tried to convince his buddy and former teammate he needed to come back to Lincoln to save their beloved Cornhuskers. Click here to read Part Three of The Return of Scott Frost.
The covert meeting in Philadelphia between Bill Moos and Scott Frost instantly became the stuff of Husker football legend when they first disclosed it weeks later. But few concrete details have come out until now. Click here to read Part Four in The Return of Scott Frost.
Sitting on Scott Frost's desk were two contracts — one from Nebraska and one from Central Florida. As fans everywhere awaited his decision, Frost agonized over it, and a soul-bearing conversation with an Orlando TV reporter gave a glimpse into Frost's struggle with what to do. Click here to read Part Five of The Return of Scott Frost.
Scott Frost nearly got cold feet, but one last phone call to Tom Osborne gave Frost all the assurance he needed, finally bringing an end to the Nebraska coaching search and setting the stage for what could be one of the most memorable stories in Nebraska football history. Click here to read the final part in The Return of Scott Frost.
Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.
Get email notifications on Chris Heady daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Chris Heady posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.