Bob Devaney had Tom Osborne. Larry Frost had Carol Frost.
For 30 years, she coached his receivers and defensive ends. She received plenty of strange looks when she showed up on a new sideline, especially in Texas.
That is where the Frosts introduced their second son to youth sports. Scott was in second grade when he played his first football game. Wingback, just like his dad. The first time he touched the ball, he went 70 yards for a touchdown.
“He just had speed,” Carol said.
Their situation in Palestine, Texas, was prosperous and they might have stayed forever. But Larry’s father, Top Frost, died in 1985 and as an only child, he didn’t want to be so far away from his mother. They moved back to Nebraska, packing the baby book that Carol made for Scott.
It includes all the little landmarks a mother keeps. But there’s something unusual inside. Something that “shows you how nuts we are,” Carol said.
The Devaney Center was brand new when Carol accepted the Nebraska track and field job. Her youngest son was 18 months old. Imagine him trying to lift his first shot put as Carol mentored Merlene Ottey.
One day, Scott and Steve were playing in the long jump pit at the Devaney Center when Frank Sevigne’s 400-meter runners dashed around the final curve at top speed. Little Scott wandered onto the track and nearly got run over by a pack of Jamaicans.
Sevigne was irate at Carol. “I deserved to get yelled at. But I couldn’t afford a babysitter.”
Scott was 2 when Carol got an idea. She mapped out a 40-yard dash on the track and grabbed a stopwatch, beginning a routine that continued until he graduated high school. Every year, she marked the results in his baby book, charting the progression.
Nine seconds … eight seconds … seven … six … five …
