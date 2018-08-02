See more excerpts from the Scott Frost biography this week at Omaha.com. Preorder a copy of “Frost: A Husker’s Journey Home” at Omaha.com/scottfrost or call 402-444-1014. The book will be available mid-August.
No NFL team viewed Frost as a quarterback prospect. But Dick Haley saw enough to put his reputation on the line for the one-time option operator.
Haley, the director of player personnel for the Jets, persuaded Parcells to select Frost relatively early in that 1998 draft. After all, Frost had posted one of the highest IQ scores at the NFL scouting combine. And his physical measurables — a 4.6 40-yard dash to go with his 6-foot-3, 219-pound frame — were more than adequate for a safety working under Belichick, the defensive coordinator.
“Just do this and make it work,” Haley told Parcells. “Don’t look back.”
The move raised eyebrows in New York. This was a high draft price for a guy whose entire experience on defense was playing linebacker and defensive back at tiny Wood River High in Nebraska and safety for five games at Stanford. Could he really learn a new position and contribute at the highest level?
“(It) is a little bit of a gamble,” Parcells said following the draft. “People in the league I respect have told me, ‘I don’t think you can make this work.’”
The Hall of Famer who began his coaching career at Hastings College in Nebraska joked to Frost that if they couldn’t figure things out, they would both be back in Hastings soon enough.
In a more serious assessment, Parcells added: “He’s an impressive young man. I like guys who get their teams to the national championship.”
Belichick said any drama in the adjustment process was eased by Frost’s detailed knowledge of football concepts. Players like him — the current New England Patriots coach noted traits like toughness, work ethic, intelligence and evident communication and leadership skills — aren’t as common as coaches would like.
“Scott was very willing to work and learn while I coached him,” Belichick said in an interview for this book. “The safety position is the defensive equivalent of the quarterback on offense. The position involves a lot of decision-making and communication as well as seeing the game from the middle of the field. I hope I was able to teach him the assignments and techniques of his position, which I tried to do to the best of my ability.”
Frost had no qualms moving to defense, though he held out hope that maybe the Jets would use him as a change-of-pace quarterback on occasion. Certainly, he insisted then, his ego had no problem with the transition.
“I got all the glamour I needed at Nebraska, and now I’m ready to play football,” he said. “I’m in New York City. It doesn’t get more glamorous than that.”
So Frost traded in No. 7 for No. 47 and became “the chaser instead of the chasee.” There were some experiences he could draw on, like his knowledge of Walsh’s West Coast offense that was taking over the league. But his defensive skills had atrophied over the years, which became painfully clear as NFL receivers consistently beat him in one-on-one coverage during practice.
“I know the kid can keep up mentally,” Parcells said as the 1998 season opener crept closer. “It’s just adjusting to technique. And he’s going to be doing it over and over and over again. If he makes it, the upside could be tremendous.”
