Scott Frost book excerpt: Chapter 3 — From Shutout to Standout
After arriving in Lincoln, Scott Frost spent the 1995 season quarterbacking the scout team and proving his mettle. 

Frost’s quick decision to transfer to Nebraska at midyear left him without time to find a winter coat. Seeing him pictured in the Daily Nebraskan his first day on campus wearing Stanford letterman’s apparel caused some fans to cringe and teammates to seethe.

Years later, fullback Joel Makovicka acknowledged initial hard feelings toward Frost and his snub of the program out of high school.

“If we’re being honest, the guys were pissed,’’ Makovicka said in “Unbeatable,’’ The World-Herald’s book about the 1994-97 seasons. “He had a lot to prove to a lot of the guys.’’

Chilly receptions from some teammates were common. So were the usual locker room high jinks for high-profile newcomers, such as messing with your belongings and taping shut your dressing stall.

But it was during Frost’s season quarterbacking the scout team that he ran the gantlet and proved he belonged.

He endured daily duress from the Blackshirts, who thumped him on every option play and sometimes ripped off his helmet and tossed it downfield. Brothers Christian and Jason Peter were particularly ambitious. Frost later noted that he thought Jason hit harder, but Christian punched harder.

In a 1996 in-season episode of Tom Osborne’s weekly TV show, there’s a panel of Osborne, Frost and host Bill Doleman openly discussing the practice shenanigans. Doleman asked Frost which was more difficult: His year sitting out, or playing under ever-present scrutiny as the successor to Frazier.

As Frost noted the difficulty of both, Osborne interjected with: “You got beat around a little on the scout team.’’

Frost: “I got in my share of fights with Christian and Jason Peter.’’

Osborne: “Yeah, Christian and Jason grabbed him by the throat every night. So this is a little bit easier.’’

Doleman to Osborne: “You let that happen to your quarterbacks?’’

Osborne: “Sometimes. You can’t protect them forever. It does toughen them up.’’

To which Frost, nodding toward Osborne, added with a smile: “They kind of turn their back on the scout team.’’

