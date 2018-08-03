Scott Frost book excerpt: Chapter 5 — Coming Home

See more excerpts from the Scott Frost biography this week at Omaha.com. Preorder a copy of “Frost: A Husker’s Journey Home” at Omaha.com/scottfrost or call 402-444-1014. The book will be available mid-August.
Former Nebraska coach Mike Riley still lies in bed sometimes and thinks about what he could have done better at Nebraska. His three years — 6-7, 9-4, 4-8 — were the worst three-year stretch of Husker football since the Bill Jennings era.
But even he has to concede …
“It’s the right fit with Scott,” Riley said in an interview for this book. Even if it took Riley through some of the lowest lows of his career, Nebraska appears on its best track in many, many years.
It’s a track that, at the start of NU’s 2017 football season, didn’t seem likely.
After years at Oregon, Frost had taken the Central Florida head coaching job and taken over a team that was winless the season before. The Knights had quit, in effect, on their former coach, George O’Leary, who had led Central Florida to a Fiesta Bowl win just two seasons before. Frost knew there was talent — and ease of recruiting — in Orlando, and jumped at that job instead of Power Five coaching offers he had on the table. Frost finished 6-7 in 2016 — a vast improvement from 0-12. Still, Central Florida wasn’t favored to win the American Athletic Conference title in 2017, and Nebraska seemed likely to churn out seven or eight wins in Riley’s third season. That’d be enough to keep a much-praised recruiting class together and give Riley a deciding fourth year.
Nebraska’s season collapsed swiftly. As Frost’s team had a game canceled by Hurricane Irma, Riley stepped in the eye of his own storm when NU lost at Oregon and, one week later, to Northern Illinois. Eichorst — who’d stubbed his toe too many times with media, other Husker coaches and people in his own administration — was fired by his university bosses, President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green.
“I knew all that was not good,” Riley said with a chuckle.
It got worse. Wisconsin whipped Nebraska 38-17. Ohio State scored on eight straight drives in a 56-14 blowout that looked so effortless that it made the Huskers look like a high school program. Fans fled the scene, just as they had for the 2007 Oklahoma State game. As interim A.D. and Husker legend Dave Rimington questioned Riley on the strength of the walk-on program — and Riley’s newly-hired defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, bent reporters’ ears with curious quotes — Bounds and Green hired a football A.D., Washington State’s Bill Moos, to grade Riley and, surely everyone knew, hire a new coach.
Bounds and Green pointed Moos to Osborne, always watchful, always willing to lend a word. And Osborne pointed Moos to the radio color commentator for Nebraska’s football games, Matt Davison, who had caught Frost’s most-famous pass, “the flea kicker” in the 1997 game against Missouri. Davison had witnessed the full ugliness of the Riley era and the bumps and bruises of the Bo era.
He was also one of Frost’s best friends. If Riley’s inner circle was sprawling enough to encompass a suburb — that was part of his weakness — Frost kept a tighter counsel. Davison was close — a golfing buddy, a confidant — who’d even watched in person Central Florida’s first game of 2017. Frost said Davison was “pestering” him to return. Frost, not swayed by easy sentiment, consumed by Central Florida’s undefeated run, is the kind of man who needs a little pestering to listen.
By the time Nebraska lost to Northwestern in overtime — and the fastidious Diaco, leaning against a counter, was telling reporters there was “no reasonable reason” the Huskers’ hideous defense should be expected to do any better than it was — Nebraska’s team was ready for a coaching change. Especially that hapless defense, confused and frustrated by Diaco’s military-style methods and exacting speechifying. The Blackshirts — hardly that — gave up 54, 56 and 56 points in their last three games.
After the 54-21 loss at Minnesota, Moos told Davison to set up a meeting in Philadelphia, where Central Florida was playing Temple. Moos could fly in, meet with Frost in a hotel, and fly to Nebraska’s game at Penn State. Moos brought along his wife, Kendra, who could play hostess. As The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes’ six-part saga on The Return of Scott Frost recounted, the meeting was the moment Moos sold Frost on their future together.
Most poignantly, Frost during the meeting spoke directly about how much it hurt for him to see that Nebraska football was no longer the program he’d grown up loving and playing for.
He noted critical elements to the program’s past success that had become lost or diminished, including the program’s “championship mentality” and passion to be the best. Frost questioned whether that could be restored.
Moos assured Frost he wanted to bring back that mindset. “I have a championship mentality,” he said. “I didn’t come to Nebraska to be 4-6 in November.”
