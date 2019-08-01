LINCOLN — A decision on the status of running back Maurice Washington will continue to wait until his legal situation is resolved, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday.
The sophomore's next hearing date, a preliminary examination setting, is Sept. 3 in Santa Clara County Superior Court and "a long way down the road," Frost said.
"Right now I'm worried about him doing the right thing day by day, just to be consistent," Frost said. "We're not going to make any decisions on anything until we have more clarity. All I expect him to do is come to camp, be a good teammate, show and up be where he's supposed to be and continue working as if he's going to play. We'll see where the chips fall."
Frost called it "unfortunate" that the process has been ongoing. Until it concludes, he said, Washington will continue to work out with the team as if he's going to play this season.
"I certainly am keeping it as far away from me and the rest of the team as we can," Frost said. "So that process has to work out on its own timing."
Washington is one of the quietest members of the team, senior defensive tackle Carlos Davis said. A guy who’s “cool” with most Husker teammates but generally keeps to himself.
Davis said he saw another side of Washington during the two-day training NU players did with The Program. Davis, one of the boat captains, purposely picked Washington for his team to challenge him.
“After that, seeing him, interacting with him, giving him instructions, watching him help out his teammates, that opened him up a little bit more, being with teammates he’s not always around,” Davis said. “He grew a lot in that.”
Washington continues to face two criminal charges — including a felony — in California, stemming from allegations that he possessed and sent a a 10-second video that showed a 15-year-old girl performing oral sex, to that girl, his former girlfriend, years later.
Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. The video was recorded in 2016, and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected on social media.
“I can’t imagine what he’s going through dealing with that,” Davis said.
Washington doesn’t hang around teammates a lot, Davis said, but wants the “bonds” that come from friendship.
“Maurice likes friendship, he likes companionship,” Davis said. “Seeing him interact with people he’d never talked to, that was big.”
