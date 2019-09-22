Scott and Larry Frost

Frost accepted induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for himself and father Larry, a record-setting eight-man football player at Malcolm who became a high school coach.

LINCOLN — Scott Frost was told soon after coming to Nebraska that he came from a privileged background. He initially denied and didn’t appreciate the insinuation.

Sunday, the Husker football coach said he indeed is privileged. He has his parents.

Frost accepted induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for himself and father Larry, a record-setting eight-man football player at Malcolm who became a high school coach. They join mother and wife Carol (Moseke) Frost, an Olympic discus thrower in 1968, in the hall that inducted its 26th class.

“I look back on it and I was wrong when I told (that person) that I didn’t think I was privileged,” said Frost, recalling a human relations session on criticism and language use. “I’m not privileged because of the place in the United States I was born or the pigment of my skin or anything else.

“I was privileged to have two great parents.”

He’s trying to instill that notion of a strong family in his team.

“I hope every kid grows up to be privileged,” Frost said. “We talk to our players at the university level all the time. Don’t let their kids be a statistic. Don’t let their kids be the ones to grow up without a father.

“These kids are filled with more temptation and distraction we never had to deal with. It’s going to take really strong leaders to help a new generation of men navigate that.”

In closing his 12-minute acceptance speech, Frost said: “I have been privileged because of my parents and my family. All I can say is I hope and pray my wife Ashley and I can be as good of parents as Larry and Carol were so our kids can be privileged.”

Frost, the 1993 World-Herald Nebraska boys athlete of the year at Wood River, became eligible for the hall in 2008.

“Make no secret about it, I was approached to be in the hall of fame in Nebraska quite awhile ago,” he said. “And I declined in the hope that one day my father would be inducted too, and we could be inducted at the same time. So this is special for me.”

Also joining them in the hall was former Omaha Northwest and Frost teammate Damon Benning. His father, Don, died two years ago.

“I was a little jealous of the fact he got to go in with his dad,” Benning said. “My dad was my best friend.”

There were many lighter moments during the 3 ½-hour induction ceremony at Lincoln East filled with more than 700 attendees.

Said Joe Wells of Grand Island, inducted as an official: “Sorry for the bad calls. I’m sure there were many, but the plaque is done.”

Doug Denson of Millard South, one of five coaches honored, said he and his wife Jill have been foster parents to 17 children. “If you do the math, it wasn’t me,” he said. “The true hall of famer is sitting over there.”

Other athletes inducted were athletes Andrea Conner from Millard South, Aaron Golliday from York, Jenny Green from Grand Island Central Catholic, Jina Johansen Douglas from Centura, Sheila Miller Estes from Omaha Central, Richie Ross from Lincoln High, Jennifer Warner Ramsey from St. Paul, Colby Wissel from Kearney and Danny Woodhead from North Platte.

Other inductees were retired coaches Gwen Egbert from Papillion-La Vista South, Jack Guggenmos from Aurora, Curt Shockey from Ralston, Tim Turman from Wahoo Neumann and Denson; and contributors Hub Foster (deceased) from York and Omaha North Principal Gene Haynes.

Alex France, a 2018 Millard North graduate who runs cross country with the aid of a guide runner for Midland, received the Ron Gustafson Award. The Tim and Dianne Turman Family of Wahoo received the Fischer Family Award, Jerry Motz’s Class A record 57-point basketball game for Lincoln Northeast in 1964 was recognized with the Great Moments in Sports Award and Amherst wrestling (2006 to 2017) was given the Dominant Dynasties Award.

Golden Anniversary teams were Cozad’s 1969 football and 1969-70 boys basketball team and Pawnee City’s 1969-70 boys basketball team. Silver Anniversary teams were Cambridge’s 1994 football and 1994-95 girls basketball team and Norfolk’s 1994 football team.

