Folks at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, for Saturday's Nebraska-Colorado football game could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms during the game, a Boulder-based forecaster said Friday.
"It's typical for this time of year," said meteorologist Kyle Fredin. Storms, he said, "develop and they move out."
Forecasters are putting rain chances at about 30 percent for Saturday afternoon, Fredin said. Highs should be in the low to mid-80s.
"It's not going to be a rainy day," he said. Skies likely will be clear in the morning before turning partly cloudy.