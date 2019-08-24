Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Sam McKewon's preseason Top 25 and Heisman favorites for 2019 college football season

If you grew up loving the way football was played in the heartland, where leaves fall, winds gust across flat surfaces and winning is at least a little bit more about character than anything else — this could be the Top 25 for you.

It’s the year of the Midwest and plains states.

While just one team within Nebraska’s 500-mile radius — Oklahoma — makes the top 10, several dot the back half of the rankings, including the Huskers, Hawkeyes and Cyclones. Wouldn’t it be something if all three teams won nine games? It’s not out of the realm of possibility — and Iowa plays both of them on the road!

What’s more likely: Our picks for the College Football Playoff, which includes three of the top four from last season and all four of the 2017 teams. The rich stay rich. For now.

Sam McKewon's preseason Top 25 for the 2019 college football season

* * * * *

Johnny Rodgers is one of three Huskers who's taken home the Heisman Trophy. Could this be the year another adds his name to the list?

For the first time in a decade, Nebraska has a player capable of making it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Unlike defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Adrian Martinez plays the traditional quarterback spot. His spectacular freshman season has given him the kind of preseason spotlight that most Heisman winners have used to vault to victory.

Trouble is, Clemson and Alabama’s quarterbacks are in the mix, too.

A look at the Heisman favorites:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

As a true freshman, he completed 65.4% of his passes and threw for 30 touchdowns in winning a national title. He’ll throw — easily — for more than 4,000 this season if he stays healthy. Lawrence has a genuine chance to win two Heismans.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

He didn’t really win Alabama’s biggest game of last season — the SEC title victory over Georgia — and struggled mightily against Clemson. He’s running second-fiddle to Lawrence unless Clemson loses or Lawrence gets hurt.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Could the Sooners win the award three years in a row? Probably not, in part because of Lawrence, in part because Hurts, the Alabama transfer, is not the passer Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were. But Hurts will have a major sympathy vote from the media who’d love to see him stick it in Nick Saban’s face.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Running backs who don’t play for Alabama don’t win this award. Heck, they don’t make the Heisman Trophy finals very often, for that matter. But if Taylor eclipses 2,000 yards again, he deserves a trip to New York.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

He’ll probably need to win the award like Tim Tebow or Lamar Jackson did, with stats so obscene — especially in the touchdown department — that voters overlook the wins and losses.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert

For now, there’s a belief that Tagovailoa will be the first quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. If healthy, Herbert will change that conversation fast.

2019 College Football Preview: Jump

See every story from our annual college football preview section


Huskers' rise in Year 2 rides on No. 2 — and Adrian Martinez seems up to the task

Shatel: Leap years historically have sparked Huskers to significant strides before titles

How high can the Big Ten leap? Here are Sam McKewon's preseason conference rankings

Clearing hurdles: A week-by-week breakdown of Nebraska's 2019 football schedule

Spring forward: History is on Nebraska's side as Scott Frost confronts his second Year 2

Job hopping is the new normal in college football. Even for Nebraska's assistants

Husker coaches took a leap of faith to Nebraska — and they could be rewarded in 2019

Jumping schools: Portal leads to high-profile transfers, including at Nebraska

Who will rise to replace Stanley Morgan? Huskers have a lot of wide receiver options

Blackshirts should grow by leaps and bounds with depth up front and an influx of size

Carriker Chronicles: Will the return of Husker Power bolster a second-year leap?

Nebraska football offensive breakdown

Nebraska football defensive breakdown

Livingston: Jump back in time, when Husker fans had fun, you can see some similaries now

