LINCOLN — The final preseason college football over/under win totals arrived Thursday from a major online sports book, and it’ll probably give the 2018 Big Ten West champion some more fuel for its fire.
The over/under win total for Northwestern, according to BetOnline, is 6½. That’s fifth lowest of all the Big Ten teams, and sixth out of seven teams in the Big Ten West. (Nebraska was first at 8½.)
The Wildcats have made a living out of proving casinos and critics wrong with 19 wins in the past two years and 36 in the past four. Of those 36, 22 have come by 10 points or fewer. It’s a trend that shouldn’t last, but has. That’s a testament to coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff, who have been able to keep the ball rolling so well.
Now, if Northwestern can just get its nonconference identity figured out.
The Wildcats lost all three of their nonconference games last season, all at home — to Notre Dame, Duke and Akron — and have lost six nonconference games in the past four seasons. Indiana, by comparison, has lost one.
Northwestern will be plenty tested in its season opener against No. 25 Stanford. It’s the toughest foe for any Big Ten team in the opening week. It’s the only foe ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Stanford has one of the Pac-12’s best quarterbacks (KJ Costello) and the usual stable of giants on both sides of the line.
The Wildcats will counter with one of the Big Ten’s top front sevens on defense. Linebackers Blake Gallagher and Paddy Fisher have NFL Sundays in their future. What Fitzgerald and his staff lack, at least for now, is a clear No. 1 at quarterback.
Clemson transfer and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson was supposed run away with the starting job. But walk-on TJ Green — son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green — has kept his name in the race.
“Both those guys can get me the ball, make the right checks, do all that stuff,” receiver Brent Skowronek said to Northwestern beat reporters this week.
Maybe. Maybe neither one is particularly great, either. Stanford’s defense should provide some answers.
Ultimately, Stanford has the home field advantage, the better quarterback and probably the better offensive line.
The Cardinal are favored by 6 points. I’ll take Stanford 27-17.
More picks:
Florida Atlantic at Ohio State
11 a.m., Fox
The real dawn of the Ryan Day Era should begin with a dominating defense and an offense that raises a few questions about its efficiency. Line: Ohio State by 27½
My pick: Ohio St. 42, Florida Atlantic 14
South Alabama at Nebraska
11 a.m., ESPN
A Sun Belt team upset the Huskers last season, but the Jaguars aren’t Troy and quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t be hurt. Expect points and a first string that gets to watch the game from the sideline in the fourth quarter. Line: Nebraska by 36
My pick: Nebraska 48, South Alabama 17
Howard at Maryland
11 a.m., BTN
A nice opener for the Mike Locksley Era at Maryland. Howard is overmatched, happy to collect the paycheck and not a team that’ll hang around for a half. Line: None
My pick: Maryland 38, Howard 16
Akron at Illinois
11 a.m., BTN
The over/under on this game — 61 — seems high, as Illinois is breaking in a new starting quarterback (Brandon Peters) and the Illini tend to struggle in season openers against MAC teams — even a MAC team as average as Akron. Line: Illinois by 18
My pick: Illinois 28, Akron 21
Indiana at Ball State
11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
This will be the fifth time IU and BSU have played since 2011. Both have won two of the previous four games. Line: Indiana by 17½
My pick: Indiana 35, Ball State 13
Idaho at Penn State
2:30, BTN
The Nittany Lions should run circles around Idaho, which dropped to FCS. It should really put the clamps on the Vandals’ offense. Line: Penn State by 36½
My pick: Penn State 45, Idaho 3
Middle Tennessee at Michigan
6:30 p.m., BTN
The Wolverines have generally been a slow-starting team — except the 2018 game against Nebraska, of course — but their new spread offense, in theory, wants to put foes in a big hole early. Michigan has the athletes to do that. Line: Michigan by 34½
My pick: Michigan 41, Middle Tenn. 6
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa
6:30 p.m., FS1
One of the best traditions in college football — the Kinnick Stadium first-quarter wave toward the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital — returns. So does Iowa’s zone running game. Line: Iowa by 22
My pick: Iowa 31, Miami (Ohio) 7
