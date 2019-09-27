LINCOLN — The Big Ten’s marquee game of the week — by a country mile, plus a few hundred yards to the grain elevator — is Ohio State’s trip to Nebraska. Maybe you’ve read about it.
I won’t break down the particulars of that tilt here, aside from a brief prediction below. We’ll instead focus on a game for the ages between two teams that can’t run the ball — and only one of them seems to understand that.
It’s Minnesota at Purdue, of course. The Gophers finished 3-0 in nonconference play. The Boilermakers went 1-2. The disparity in record can be chalked up to Minnesota escaping Fresno State with a 38-35 overtime win while Purdue coughed up a 17-point lead at Nevada in a 34-31 loss.
Both teams had a bye last week. They’ll be fresh for the 2:30 p.m. game in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Minnesota is a 2-point favorite.
“We got as healthy as we could in two weeks,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. “Every season is different. You just have to react and adjust, and whoever is in there for us we want them to step up and play well.”
PU hopes quarterback Elijah Sindelar is among the healthy. Sindelar missed the 34-13 loss to TCU with a concussion. In his absence, Purdue started redshirt freshman Jack Plummer, who completed just 13 of 29 passes and threw two interceptions against a so-so Horned Frogs secondary.
With Sindelar, Purdue is dangerous, albeit one-dimensional. Without him? Trouble.
Purdue has only run for 150 yards this season. All season. That’s 2.1 yards per carry and 50 per game.
The Boilermakers are test-driving receiver Jackson Anthrop in the backfield, according to reports. They might be wiser to give Rondale Moore a spin.
Minnesota isn’t much better on the ground — 2.6 yards per carry and 123.7 per game — in part due to allowing 81 yards in sacks this season. Running backs Rodney Smith (3.9 yards per carry) and Mohamed Ibrahim (4.3) have struggled to get going against teams like South Dakota State and Georgia Southern.
The Gophers’ receiving trio of Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell, though, can make any third down look getable.
The Gophers are better positioned this year to make a run at the Big Ten West. The schedule is there and the defense has some seasoning. It’s a bigger game for them in those terms, but Purdue needs every home win it can get after the Nevada choke. It’s more urgent on Brohm’s sideline.
It comes down to whether Sindelar plays. I think he will, and Purdue pulls one out.
Purdue 31, Minnesota 28
Other Big Ten predictions
Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) at No. 8 Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0)
11 a.m., ABC
The Badgers enjoy the nation’s best scoring and total defense. There’s no reason to expect that’ll change after Saturday.
Line: Wisconsin by 24½
My pick: Wisconsin 31, Northwestern 7
No. 5 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (3-1, 1-0)
6:30 p.m., ABC
NU has a puncher’s chance to stun the more-talented Buckeyes, but it’ll take a lot of points and a few OSU turnovers.
Line: Ohio State by 17
My pick: Ohio State 37, Nebraska 28
Middle Tennessee (1-2) at No. 14 Iowa (3-0)
11 a.m., ESPN2
Two of the Hawkeyes’ top four receivers and one of its top rushers are freshmen. They’ll get plenty of play in this game before Iowa’s schedule turns decidedly stingy.
Line: Iowa by 24
My pick: Iowa 38, Middle Tennessee 17
Rutgers (1-2, 0-1) at No. 20 Michigan (2-1, 0-1)
11 a.m., BTN
The Wolverines’ offense is a total mess between pro-style and spread, and it won’t be surprising if they sputter around for a quarter or two against the Toby Flenderson of the Big Ten.
Line: Michigan by 27½
My pick: Michigan 28, Rutgers 10
Indiana (3-1, 0-1) at No. 25 Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)
2:30 p.m., BTN
The battle for the Old Brass Spittoon has been a competitive game for the last three seasons, and if IU gets injured quarterback Michael Penix back, it could be another.
Line: Michigan State by 14
My pick: Michigan State 24, Indiana 12
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.