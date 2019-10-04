Iowa-Michigan

Iowa and Michigan last met in 2016, a 14-13 victory for the Hawkeyes.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LINCOLN — Because we Nebraska reporters pull into Kinnick Stadium after Thanksgiving after a big meal and a long football season, we can forget how much of a home-field advantage it can be for Iowa. Kind of a snake pit, actually.

Wins over Ohio State in 2017 and Michigan in 2016 cemented that, but if you want longevity, Iowa’s home record against Top 25 teams is 7-8 the past decade. More than respectable.

On the road? That’s a different story, one Iowa wants to change this weekend at Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are 2-8 the last decade against ranked teams on the road. Both wins came in 2015.

The next test comes Saturday in the Big House, as No. 14 Iowa visits No. 19 Michigan for a game that will be discussed much more from the Michigan angle than it will the Hawkeye perspective. UM coach Jim Harbaugh is getting put through the wringer by the fan base and national media for not being the savior they made him out to be.

Iowa fans, ever mindful of their lane, don’t put too much heat on Kirk Ferentz, the Big Ten football elder as likely to break off a story about Brad Banks than one of his current players. Here’s his first thought Tuesday about the Wolverines:

“Looking at Michigan, things really haven't changed since the first time I was ever exposed to them in person, 1981,” Ferentz said.

Well, I don’t know about that, Cap’n Kirk.

Michigan’s talent and size doesn’t loom over the rest of the league like they once did. Iowa has won five of the last six in this series, including that 14-13 win in 2016 when Michigan’s offense turtled and the Hawkeyes pulled out a massive upset. Iowa is the higher-ranked team headed into Saturday and darn well should be. The offense is humming and the defensive is its usual stingy self.

An early kickoff at Michigan — I’ve been to them — will be sleepy, even for a ranked team. Look for late-arriving students and the usual low-scoring first half Iowa can almost always count on.

And yet, you expect Michigan to scratch hard for this one. The 35-14 loss at Wisconsin was messy, no getting around it, but a rout of Rutgers last week got the program back on track.

Michigan has a good passing game if quarterback Shea Patterson finds early rhythm. He should do that at home.

It’s fair to say this game rolls into the fourth quarter still in doubt. When it reaches that moment, can Iowa pull out a key road win? Does Michigan choke it away?

The Wolverines are a 3½-point favorite. I don’t think they cover. I do think they win — somehow.

My pick: Michigan 25-24

Other Big Ten predictions

Northwestern (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska (3-2, 1-1)

3 p.m., Fox

How’s that Paramore lyric go? “Why do we like to hurt so much?” When Nebraska stops hurting itself with turnovers and special teams penalties, it’s going to beat a lot of teams this season. It starts this week.

Line: Nebraska by 7½

My pick: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 17

Purdue (1-3, 0-1) at No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

11 a.m., ESPN

The ‘Due — I like to call Purdue that — is missing its best player and starting quarterback headed to Happy Valley. At least the leaves in the mountains of central Pennsylvania will be turning.

Line: Penn State by 28

My pick: Penn State 35, Penn State 14

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Minnesota (4-0, 1-0)

2:30 p.m., BTN

Lovie Smith still has the best beard in sports — pretty much on the planet. In honor of that — and Minnesota being due to lose a close one — let’s pick an upset.

Line: Minnesota by 14

My pick: Illinois 31, Minnesota 28

Maryland (2-2, 0-1) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2)

11 a.m., BTN

Neither team has scored a point in a Big Ten game. Do not pick the guys to make decisions in a Choose Your Adventure book.

Line: Maryland by 12½

My pick: Maryland 28, Rutgers 11

Kent State (2-2) at No. 8 Wisconsin (4-0)

11 a.m. ESPNU

Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum is an aerospace engineering major. He could build a spaceship by hand before Wisconsin ever loses to Kent State.

Line: Wisconsin by 36

My pick: Wisconsin 51, Kent State 14

No. 25 Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) at No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)

6:30 p.m., ABC

Historically, MSU has a pretty good plan for beating Ohio State, and even did so in 2013 and 2015. But the Buckeyes have been dominant in the last two years of this series. I think it continues with an Ohio State team on a mission.

Line: Ohio State by 20

My pick: Ohio State 35, Michigan State 13

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Husker mascots, past and present

In 2003, to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nebraska's new and improved Herbie Husker, the Omaha World-Herald published a chronology of long-forgotten mascots of seasons past. These are their stories.

1 of 20

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription