Chris Ash
Coach Chris Ash has won three conference games now in his third season at Rutgers.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — While the outcome of most Big Ten games this weekend seems fairly straightforward, here’s a number from the Illinois at Rutgers game you will otherwise forget: $22,986,991.

That’s the combined amount of money, according to USA Today’s salary database, that it would take to buy out Rutgers’ Chris Ash and Illinois’ Lovie Smith should both schools decide to fire those coaches at the end of this year.

Translation: It’s probably not happening. Even if neither coach has made much progress midway through his third year at the school.

Ash is 7-22 overall and 3-17 in the Big Ten. Smith, playing in the much easier division, is 7-21 and 2-17. Both have a winless year in the Big Ten to their names, too. Both have used as many quarterbacks as Chick-fil-A has dipping sauces. Both had the Big Ten’s two worst offenses in 2016 and 2017.

Illinois has, at the very least, shifted to a run-first, quarterback-centric offense in 2018 that could steal a game or two. Rutgers remains stuck on a pro-style system that currently relies on true freshman quarterback Art Sitkowski, who has thrown eight interceptions against two touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights are scoring 16.4 points per game.

“We won’t win games around here until we have the mental discipline and toughness to execute our calls with great effort, great fundamentals, and play within the system and play within the call that’s been made,” Ash said.

With struggling teams, it usually comes down to mental toughness and details, but Ash is having to say that in Year 3. That’s the problem.

Oddsmakers seem to agree, as Illinois is a five-point favorite. That seems to point to senior quarterback AJ Bush, an ex-Husker who missed the past two games, potentially returning for the contest in New Jersey.

Whether the Illini have Bush or not, I’ll take Lovie’s crew 24-17.

Other games

Nebraska (0-4) at Wisconsin (3-1)

6:30 p.m. BTN

The Badgers win their sixth straight over the Huskers, but perhaps it’s not quite the blowout Husker fans think it could be. If NU’s defense shows up and shows out, Nebraska’s offense can string together a few touchdown drives.

Line: Wisconsin by 18

My pick: Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 21

Northwestern (1-3) at Michigan State (3-1)

11 a.m. FS1

The Big Ten’s two worst rushing offenses will tangle in potentially rainy weather. Sounds like a defensive struggle to me.

Line: Michigan State by 10 12

My pick: Michigan State 21, Northwestern 16

Indiana (4-1) at Ohio State (5-0)

3 p.m. Fox

Indiana came close a few times to knocking off the Buckeyes when Kevin Wilson was the coach. He now works for Ohio State. The Buckeyes coast after last week’s close call against Penn State.

Line: Ohio State by 26

My pick: Ohio St. 49, Indiana 14

Maryland (3-1) at Michigan (4-1)

11 a.m. ABC

Which Wolverine offense shows up? You know Michigan’s defense will be there.

Line: Michigan by 17 12

My pick: Michigan 30, Maryland 13

Iowa (3-1) at Minnesota (3-1)

2:30 p.m. BTN

The Hawkeyes will bring as many fans to TCF Bank Stadium as the Gophers will draw from the Twin Cities. So long as that’s true — and it long has been — Iowa always brings a little more juice to the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry. Iowa’s defense is better, too.

Line: Iowa by 7

My pick: Iowa 24, Minnesota 10

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

