The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 18.

* * *

1. Ohio State

Last week: Beat Indiana 51-10

This week: vs. Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Buckeyes are converting 54.3% of their third downs thus far. OSU ranked in the Big Ten’s top three in third-down conversions in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

2. Iowa

Last week: Beat Iowa State 18-17

This week: Bye

The Hawkeyes made fewer mistakes than the Cyclones and benefited what appeared to be a phantom ISU holding call late in the game. Nevertheless: A big road win.

3. Michigan

Last week: Bye

This week: at Wisconsin, 11:00 a.m., Fox

The Wolverines punched the Badgers in the teeth last season. Time to find out if the new spread offense makes a difference.

4. Wisconsin

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Michigan, 11:00 a.m., Fox

Wisconsin is college football’s only team not to surrender a point yet. That streak probably ends this week, but a win over Michigan goes a long way to suggesting the Badgers aren’t just back — they never really left.

5. Penn State

Last week: Beat Pittsburgh 17-10

This week: Bye

The bye week comes at a good time for PSU’s offense, which needs work. Penn State’s defense is stout, but it’s done playing lousy offenses — Pitt was, for awhile.

6. Michigan State

Last week: Lost to Arizona State 10-7

This week: at Northwestern, 11:00 a.m., ABC

The Spartans got jobbed a little by their special teams, the officials and their head coach, Mark Dantonio, who had a chance to make significant offseason changes to the offense, chose not to and is now stuck again with a plodding, pro-style attack.

7. Minnesota

Last week: Beat Georgia Southern 35-32

This week: Bye

The Gophers had to convert third-and-30 on their game-winning drive, and did so for a dramatic win. Turnovers and special teams gaffes kept this game close, and Minnesota is lucky to have survived non-league play 3-0. But they did.

8. Nebraska

Last week: Beat Northern Illinois 44-8

This week: at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN

The offense was better in spots. More aggressive, anyway. The defense was fairly outstanding, given the number of plays it faced.

9. Maryland

Last week: Lost at Temple 20-15

This week: Bye

You could see the Terrapins’ loss coming at Temple from a mile away, but UM played well enough to win. Even had chances to do so. Now, Maryland gets two weeks to prepare for Penn State.

10. Northwestern

Last week: Beat UNLV 30-14

This week: vs. Michigan State, 11:00 a.m., ABC

Good news: The Wildcats ran for 276 yards on the Rebels, including 55 from Hunter Johnson. Bad news: UNLV ran for 210 yards. UNLV is bad, folks. Like 1-11 bad.

11. Indiana

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 51-10

This week: vs. Connecticut, 11:00 a.m., BTN

IU stood little chance of winning against Ohio State anyway, but the run defense was alarmingly bad. And IU’s own run game — 42 yards on 31 carries — was punchless, too.

12. Illinois

Last week: Lost to Eastern Michigan 34-31

This week: vs. Nebraska, 7:00 p.m., BTN

The Illini’s offense isn’t bad at times, and the receivers are excellent. Illinois’ run defense is pretty stingy, too. Eastern Michigan still scored 34 points.

13. Purdue

Last week: Lost to TCU 34-13

This week: Bye

The Boilermakers lacked the services of quarterback Elijah Sindelar — who was out with a concussion — and, unable to keep pace in a scoring contest, got run by a decent-but-not-great TCU squad quarterbacked by Council Bluffs native Max Duggan. The Horned Frogs rushed for 346 yards. Yeesh.

14. Rutgers

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Boston College, 11:00 a.m., BTN

A game only East Coast football fans could or would love. All 27 of those.

