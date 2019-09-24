The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 25.
* * *
1. Ohio State (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Miami (Ohio) 76-5
This week: at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
OSU quarterback Justin Fields has thrown 13 touchdowns against zero interceptions. He’s run for six touchdowns. Fields knows end zones.
2. Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan 35-14
This week: vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
The Badgers made it look easy — brutally so — in a rout of the Wolverines. Even better, UW running back Jonathan Taylor should be fresh. He has only 58 carries this season. That’s three fewer than NU quarterback Adrian Martinez.
3. Iowa (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Middle Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
A nice breather against the Blue Raiders before a Michigan/Penn State twin bill.
4. Penn State (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Maryland, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1
The win over Pittsburgh two weeks ago looks better after Pitt upset Central Florida. The Nittany Lions will be facing a motivated Terrapin team with the talent to pull off an upset.
5. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 31-10
This week: vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
No Big Ten quarterback is throwing the ball more than Brian Lewerke, who is attempting 34.5 passes per game. With MSU averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, it’s not likely to change. But I like this team’s grit more than most.
6. Michigan (2-1, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 35-14
This week: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
A get-right game awaits for a program that could really use one for its new spread offense. Michigan’s going to be decent eventually. For now, it deals with growing pains and a question mark at quarterback between Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey.
7. Minnesota (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Gophers’ three close nonconference wins set up them up nicely for bowl contention and league play, but here’s a stat that’s genuinely hard to believe: Minnesota averages 47 carries per game but just 2.61 yards per carry. That’ll have to change for UM to make a run at the West crown.
8. Nebraska (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Illinois 42-38
This week: vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
A win is a win is a win. NU’s giveaways — four in Champaign, 11 for the season — almost gave away a game to a very vulnerable defense, but Nebraska’s offense, faced with dire odds, kicked it into gear.
9. Maryland (2-1, 0-0)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1
The Terps should draw their biggest, most excited crowd of the year for Penn State. I like the idea of this being a rivalry. Certainly appears to be. The schools are only three hours apart.
10. Indiana (3-1, 0-1)
Last week: Beat Connecticut 38-3
This week: at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Hoosiers handled their get-right game against the Huskies with ease. The Spartans’ stingy D will test IU’s growth on offense. Perhaps Indiana gets starting quarterback Michael Penix back from an injury.
11. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Michigan State 31-10
This week: at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ABC
It’s hard to find four wins on Northwestern’s schedule at this point, but, then, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald finds a way to pull out wins in unlikely moments. Don’t look for one to come in Madison.
12. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 42-38
This week: Bye
Illinois would be foolish to fire Lovie Smith this year or next. The talent is getting better on that roster. He needs more time from the administration. He also needs two or three more wins this year.
13. Purdue (1-2, 0-0)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Boilermakers’ starting quarterback, Elijah Sindelar, remains in concussion protocol. Purdue’s running game can no longer remain in the starting gate. Just 150 yards all season!
14. Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Boston College 30-16
This week: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
You can see Rutgers is a little better on offense. A little. Not fall-on-your-face embarrassing. But the defense is a little worse than it used to be. So Rutgers is about the same. RU has a sneaky chance to stay in that game at Michigan this week.
