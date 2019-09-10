Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Sept. 10

The Badgers haven’t given up a point this season. That’s more of commentary on their opponents than themselves, but, still, two shutouts look pretty sweet.
5. Penn State
Last week: Beat Buffalo 45-13
This week: Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ABC
Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford has thrown six touchdowns against zero interceptions this season. His 12.4 yards per attempt is gaudy, too.
6. Michigan State
Last week: Beat Western Michigan 51-17
This week: vs. Arizona State, 3 p.m., FOX
Great showdown here between two of the nation’s best defenses. First team to 21 probably wins it.
7. Maryland
Last week: Beat Syracuse 63-20
This week: at Temple, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
The Terrapins have started the Mike Locksley era by averaging 7.22 yards per carry and 335 yards per game. That’s not scheme. That’s athletes — and bad opposing defenses. Temple will be tougher.
8. Minnesota
Last week: Beat Fresno State 38-35
This week: vs. Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Minnesota survived double overtime at Fresno, but the defense showed some cracks. GSU’s loss to LSU was ugly, but Minnesota is not LSU.
9. Nebraska
Last week: Lost 34-31 at Colorado
This week: vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1
Fans think the sky is falling. It’s not — NU-CU was destined to be a thriller, no matter how well Nebraska played in the first half — but the Huskers’ offense doesn’t look right.
10. Northwestern
Last week:Bye
This week: vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Wildcats’ season-opening loss to Stanford looks worse after USC’s freshman quarterback carved up the Cardinal for 45 points.
11. Indiana
Last week: Beat Eastern Illinois 52-0
This week: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
You’re about to find out just how bad IU’s first two opponents, Ball State and Eastern Illinois, really were on defense. Quarterback Michael Penix better be ready.
12. Illinois
Last week: Beat Connecticut 31-23
This week: vs. Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
The Illini overcame an early deficit to nab a non-conference road win. It had been awhile since Illinois had one of those. Like 12 years.
13. Purdue
Last week: Beat Vanderbilt 42-24
This week: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Boilermakers will go as far as quarterback Elijah Sindelar takes them, since 2.7 yards per carry on the ground won’t beat many teams by itself. Sindelar has 932 passing yards already. He’s on track for 5,000.
14. Rutgers
Last week: Lost to Iowa 30-0
This week: Bye
It is what it is in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers is the Toby Flenderson of the Big Ten. It’s Rutgers.
Fun fact: Nebraska played 936 games from when the AP Top 25 debuted to the start of the 2018 season. In that span, the Huskers have been No. 1 in 5.8 percent of those games, in the top five in 26.2 percent and ranked in 61 percent.
