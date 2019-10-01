The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 2.
1. Ohio State (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 48-7
This week: vs. Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Buckeyes played as well as I can recall them playing since the 2016 Nebraska game, when they smashed the Huskers 62-3. Impressive stuff from a very good team.
2. Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 24-15
This week: vs. Kent State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
The Badgers find a way to turn their three-star defensive recruits into elite pass rushers who either sack the quarterback or force him into bad mistakes. That Wisconsin often does it with just four men — two of whom are standing up before the play — is impressive.
3. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Maryland 59-0
This week: vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is averaging 11.1 yards per attempt this season — which doesn’t even lead the Big Ten! The Nittany Lions’ defense shut down what had been a very good Maryland offense.
4. Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Middle Tennessee 48-3
This week: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox
The Hawkeyes don’t always whip the bad teams, but this year, they are, with a scoring margin of 25 points per game. Back-to-back tilts against Michigan and Penn State will say a lot, though.
5. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0)
Last week: Beat Indiana 40-31
This week: at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
MSU’s pass offense works pretty well. Its pass defense struggled for the first time this season against Indiana, and will get a stiff test against Ohio State. The Spartans will play well.
6. Michigan (3-1, 1-1)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 52-0
This week: vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., Fox
Good rebound from Jim Harbaugh’s crew, even if the rebound came against one of the worst teams in college football. UM still isn’t — and probably won’t be — a good running team, but Shea Patterson threw the ball well to his array of talented receivers.
7. Minnesota (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Beat Purdue 38-31
This week: vs. Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Has a Minnesota quarterback ever played better? Tanner Morgan completed 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Purdue win, and his 95.5% completion rate was the highest ever for a Big Ten quarterback attempting more than 13 passes. He won the Big Ten player of the week award.
8. Nebraska (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 48-7
This week: vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m., Fox
Flush the big loss to the Buckeyes and move forward. Ohio State will do that to more opponents. NU’s 2019 season isn’t so different yet from 2016, when the Huskers won nine games.
9. Indiana (3-2, 0-2)
Last week: Lost to Michigan State 40-31
This week: Bye
Game effort from the Hoosiers thanks to the return of quarterback Michael Penix, who threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns. If Penix can keep that up, the Hoosiers will put an upset on someone.
10. Northwestern (1-3, 0-2)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 24-15
This week: at Nebraska, 3 p.m., Fox
Watching a full game of the Wildcats, you arrive at the obvious conclusion that they are three or four good players short on offense, and desperately looking for more. The defense is stingy and will present a tough test for Nebraska.
11. Maryland (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 59-0
This week: at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
What the heck happened to Maryland during its bye week? This was a pitiful showing in front of a national audience and a good crowd. From coach Mike Locksley: “To close the gap, good teams don’t beat themselves. Right now, we’re not playing that type of football and it’s up to me to figure out how to get us to play that way.”
12. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Illinois can win this game. The Gophers are good, but nothing special on defense, and perhaps ripe for an upset after winning four straight games by a touchdown or less.
13. Purdue (1-3, 0-1)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 38-31
This week: at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Quarterback Elijah Sindelar is hurt — again. This time it’s a broken clavicle. Rondale Moore is banged up, too. The latter is more important. It’s time for the Boilers to move on from the Sindelar injury roller coaster. It’s time for Purdue to play a little defense, too.
14. Rutgers (1-3, 0-2)
Last week: Lost to Michigan 52-0
This week: vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
And ... he’s gone. Chris Ash became the first coach fired this season after a second straight shutout against a Big Ten team. Ash’s massive buyout kept him safe at the end of last season, but it couldn’t protect him this year. A perfectly good defensive coordinator, Ash never — not ever — figured out the offensive side of the ball, cycling through one offensive coordinator and quarterback after another.
