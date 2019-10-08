The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 9.
1. Ohio State (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 34-10
This week: Bye
The Buckeyes rushed for 323 yards on an MSU defense that hadn’t allowed 323 rushing yards combined in its five previous games. Ohio State’s offense is special, folks.
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0)
Last week: Beat Kent State 48-0
This week: vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Badgers didn’t give up a point in three nonconference games. Barry Alvarez had a habit of scheduling cupcakes. Good to see the tradition is alive and well in Madison.
3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0)
Last week: Beat Purdue 35-7
This week: at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ABC
PSU’s next four games: at Iowa, Michigan, at Michigan State, at Minnesota. We’ll learn plenty about a team that has yet to venture three hours from home.
4. Michigan (4-1, 2-1)
Last week: Beat Iowa 10-3
This week: at Illinois, 11 a.m., ABC
The Wolverines’ third-down conversion rate — 36.51% — is fourth-worst in the Big Ten, but UM has allowed opponents only 12 trips to the red zone.
5. Iowa (4-1, 1-1)
Last week: Lost to Michigan 10-3
This week: vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Hawkeyes gained a big, fat yard of rushing against Michigan — which did not have an elite rushing defense going into the game.
6. Michigan State (4-2, 2-1)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 34-10
This week: at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Spartans are not equipped to beat this version of Ohio State. They are very equipped to win a low-scoring game at Wisconsin. MSU’s season may hinge on beating the Badgers in Madison.
7. Minnesota (5-0, 2-0)
Last week: Beat Illinois 40-17
This week: vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
The Gophers will have a massive, festive crowd for the Husker game. Expect a full house.
8. Nebraska (4-2, 2-1)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 13-10
This week: at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Ugly counts. In some ways, it was Nebraska’s prettiest win in some time. The Huskers leaned on their strengths, managed their weaknesses and made plays in the final minute — offense, defense, special teams — when it mattered.
9. Indiana (3-2, 0-2)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
The Hoosiers get a second bye week in a row!
10. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 13-10
This week: Bye
Northwestern gets a second bye week early in the season, and probably needs it. The offense is getting a little better, but not nearly fast enough to run with Ohio State in two weeks.
11. Maryland (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 48-7
This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Massive game for the Terrapins’ bowl chances. Can the hot-and-cold game of Josh Jackson stabilize in West Lafayette?
12. Illinois (2-3, 0-2)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 40-17
This week: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
Awful loss for the Illini in every way, giving up 332 rushing yards and racking up 80 penalty yards. Backup quarterback Matt Robinson — playing in place of injured Brandon Peters — wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t very dynamic.
13. Purdue (1-4, 0-2)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 35-7
This week: vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
This is close to a lost season for the Boilermakers if they can’t beat Maryland. Their defense — giving up 33 points per game and 6.2 yards per play — is a major disappointment.
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-3)
Last week: Lost at Maryland 48-7
This week: at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
Oh, it’s going to get ugly now. Really ugly. When Toby Flenderson went to Costa Rica and ended up in traction for six weeks? Ugly like that. This is now the worst team in the Power Five conferences.
1 of 85
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey runs one play in the fourth quarter Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Starter Adrian Martinez got hurt and his replacement Noah Vedral lost his helmet on the previous play.
Nebraska's Mike Williams, left, and Cameron Jurgens walk over to Adrian Martinez as he grabs his knee after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez would leave the game after this play.
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates kicking the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Noah Vedral gets tackled after his helmet came off in the fourth quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey runs one play in the fourth quarter Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Starter Adrian Martinez got hurt and his replacement Noah Vedral lost his helmet on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Mike Williams, left, and Cameron Jurgens walk over to Adrian Martinez as he grabs his knee after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez would leave the game after this play.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass while warming up prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the game winning field goal alongside holder Isaac Armstrong against Northwestern and defender Greg Newsome II in the final play of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers surround Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets Chase Urbach before the final play of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the game winning field goal alongside holder Isaac Armstrong against Northwestern and defender Greg Newsome II in the final play of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost shakes hands with Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald after the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost slightly raises his arms after the win over Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez apparently gets injured on this play after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Lane McCallum, right, is congratulated by teammate Ben Stille on kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum lines up his kick during the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander misses a field goal against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral runs the ball against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a missed field goal by Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry tackles Northwestern's John Moten IV on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is chased down by Northwestern's Blake Gallagher on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman looks on from the sideline prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost puts on his headset moments before the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost puts on his headset moments before the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field during the tunnel walk prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska flag flies after a Husker touchdown against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Riley Lees recovers his own fumble alongside Nebraska's Collin Miller during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum misses a field goal attempt during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker looks on as the Scarlet Dance Team performs during the first half of the game between Nebraska and Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt throws the bones after what could have been a turnover against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson makes a finger tip catch during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up on the sidelines during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller calls out to a teammate during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is slow to get up during the first half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey has a catch with Noah Vedral son the sidelines during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates after the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle and Collin Miller celebrate after Northwestern's missed a field goal during the second half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks on from the sideline after leaving the game injured during the second half of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson has a large gain against Northwestern's Roderick Campbell in the final drive of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on